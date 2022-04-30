Virginia Tech OL Lecitus Smith selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the sixth round of the NFL draft

The Arizona Cardinals picked former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Lecitus Smith on Saturday with the No. 215 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Smith was a longtime fixture on the Hokies offensive line after taking over the starting role at left guard in 2019. He was one of the most durable players on the roster with 44 career games (38 starts) in four years that included a streak of 27 straight starts at one point.

He earned All-ACC honorable mention honors in 2019.

The 6-foot-3, 314-pounder signed with Tech as a three-star tight end out of Fitzgerald High School in Georgia.

Smith edged out tight end James Mitchell for the Tech player with the highest draft grade, according to NFL.com. Smith performed in front of scouts at the Senior Bowl and was invited to the NFL Combine where he ran a 5.18 in the 40-yard dash and had 23 reps in the bench press.

According to Spotrac, Smith's rookie contract is projected to be worth $3.79 million with a signing bonus of more than $130,000.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.