Virginia Tech OL Luke Tenuta selected by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills picked former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Luke Tenuta on Saturday with the No. 209 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He moved into the starting lineup at right tackle in 2020 and took over for Christian Darrisaw at left tackle last fall. Tenuta opted against coming back for another year despite a late push from new head coach Brent Pry and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph.

“They did pitch me on it,” Luke Tenuta said, in an interview with The Roanoke Times at the Shrine Bowl. “Coach Pry talked about coach Rudolph, his reputation when it comes to the offensive line, how great of a coach he is, what he did at Wisconsin and all that stuff. They also talked about what the program is going to look like now.”

Tenuta was one of the tallest players available after measuring 6-foot-8 at this year's NFL combine.

According to Spotrac, Tenuta's rookie contract is projected to be worth $3.81 million with a signing bonus of more than $150,000.

