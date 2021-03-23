Virginia Tech 'outmuscled' in NCAA loss to Baylor

The Virginia Tech women's basketball team was no match for the reigning NCAA champion.

Second-seeded and fifth-ranked Baylor cruised past the seventh-seeded Hokies 90-48 in a second-round NCAA Tournament game at St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas.

"They were just way more physical. They out-powered us for the duration of the game," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said on a postgame video conference. "We weren't able to get to our spots … on the defensive end. We just allowed them to just really overpower us in the lane. We knew we had to try to keep them out of the paint and we weren't successful doing that."

The Hokies (15-10), who made the NCAAs for the first time in 15 years, were seeking to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999.

But Baylor (27-2) shot 50% from the field to Tech's 30.2%. Baylor entered the game leading the nation in field-goal percentage defense (31.8%).

"They just outmuscled us," Tech point guard Georgia Amoore said. "They're obviously bigger and stronger and hustled more, and we couldn't really compete with them body-wise.