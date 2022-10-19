Virginia Tech picked 2nd in ACC women's basketball poll

Virginia Tech was picked second in the ACC women's basketball preseason poll Wednesday — its highest finish ever in that poll.

Louisville topped the poll in voting by a 60-person panel of media members, coaches and sports information directors. Louisville had 31 first-place votes and 1,068 points. The Hokies had 17 first-place votes and 984 points.

Virginia Tech returns four of the top five scorers from a team that tied for third place in the ACC and made the NCAA tournament. Tech has added standout transfers Ashley Owusu and Taylor Soule.

"We understand that there are other great teams in this league. We understand that we can get beat any night. But we also understand that if we do what we need to do, we can become ACC champions," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said this week. "It's probably the first time that we can say it that you can truly believe it and you have all the pieces to do so."

ESPN analyst Debbie Antonelli said the Hokies have "big-time" potential.

"They're really going to be special," Antonelli said last week at ACC women's basketball media day in Charlotte, North Carolina. "Can they get to the Sweet 16? Yes, because they should be they be playing first- and second-round games at home. Can they win in the Sweet 16? … Absolutely.

"Could they be a Final Four team? There's no reason why somebody shouldn't be talking about them like that."

Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley was named the ACC preseason player of the year on Wednesday, reaping 49 votes. The 6-foot-6 senior center was named the 2021-22 ACC player of the year in March, as well as a third-team All-American.

"Kitley is unique and special," Antonelli said. "[So] if you have to keep bringing a double team to her, the way they shoot the 3 and move the ball on the outside, that's really hard to guard."

Kitey was joined on the panel's 10-woman preseason All-ACC team by Owusu and Soule. This is the first time in four years that any school put at least three players on the preseason All-ACC team.

Owusu was a 2021 third-team All-American at Maryland, while Soule was a three-time All-ACC second-team pick at Boston College.

"It's going to be a benefit to Liz because I truly cannot see why a team would double team her because you're leaving a great player [open]," Tech point guard Georgia Amoore said last week. "You're not going to leave a T-Soule. You're not going to leave an Ashley Owusu because if you do, that's a mistake."

Owusu made the ACC's six-woman Newcomer Watch List on Wednesday. Soule was not eligible for the list because she transferred from within the ACC.

Tech's previous high in the poll was fourth last fall.

North Carolina State was picked third in the ACC poll, with Notre Dame fourth and North Carolina fifth. State got eight first-place votes and Notre Dame four.

The top five teams in the ACC poll were all ranked among the top 13 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 on Tuesday.

So it should be a compelling ACC race.

"I think a four-loss team [in terms of ACC record] can be winning the ACC, I really do," UNC coach Courtney Banghart said.

"There's probably … six or seven teams that can win this league," Louisville coach Jeff Walz said. "It wouldn't surprise me if we have 10 that make the [NCAA] tournament."

Louisville brings back starters Hailey Van Lith (a preseason All-ACC pick) and Olivia Cochran from a Final Four team. The Cardinals have added Florida State graduate transfer Morgan Jones (a preseason All-ACC pick), Syracuse graduate transfer Chrislyn Carr and Utah Valley graduate transfer Josie Williams.

"We definitely have national championship, ACC championship in our caliber with the amount of talent, athleticism [we have]," Van Lith said. "We're not lacking anything. … We have a lot more offensive power than last year."

The Wolfpack swept the ACC regular-season and tournament titles and made the Elite Eight last season. But the team will miss star center Elissa Cunane.

State returns preseason All-ACC picks Diamond Johnson and Jakia Brown-Turner. State has added South Carolina transfer Saniya Rivers (who made the Newcomer Watch list), FSU graduate transfer River Baldwin and Maryland graduate transfer Mimi Collins.

"We lost a lot of great talent," State coach Wes Moore said. "We've got some great pieces, but we've got to become a great team. That's our mission over the next few months, and we need to do it in a hurry because we have an unbelievable nonconference schedule."

Notre Dame returns four starters from a Sweet 16 team, including Dara Mabrey and preseason All-ACC pick Olivia Miles. The team added Texas graduate transfer Lauren Ebo, Stanford graduate transfer Jenna Brown and Oregon transfer Kylee Watson.

"Our potential's through the roof," Mabrey said. "We're very versatile in all five spots.

"Definitely going to see a fast-paced team that wants to score a lot in transition and get after it on the defensive end."

Mabrey, who transferred from Virginia Tech after her sophomore year, is now a graduate student. The guard opted to return to Notre Dame for her extra year of eligibility.

"I just love this group so much — and this school. I want as much time at Notre Dame as I can," Mabrey said. "This group has so much potential to go win, and I really want one more chance to do that with them."

UNC returns four starters from a Sweet 16 team, including preseason All-ACC pick Deja Kelly.

"Hopefully that experience pays off," Banghart said. "The pieces that we have are really talented.

"Last year there was a sense of urgency to get better every single game. … I have to hope that that continues."

Virginia was picked 11th in the poll. UVa returns Carole Miller, Taylor Valladay, London Clarkson, Camryn Taylor and Mir McLean from a 5-22 team and added Notre Dame transfer Sam Brunelle.