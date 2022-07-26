Virginia Tech picked to finish behind UVA in ACC 2022 Preseason Poll

Virginia Tech didn't get much love in the ACC's annual preseason poll that was released on Tuesday afternoon.
Tech was predicted to finish No. 5 in the Coastal Division behind the University of Virginia. Miami was picked to win the division with 98 first-place votes and Clemson was picked to win the Atlantic (111 first place votes).
It was seventh time in the last eight years Clemson was picked to win the Atlantic and fifth straight year they were the overall preseason conference favorite. The Tigers was an overwhelming favorite — they received 103 votes from the 164 members of the media that voted — over NC State to win the league.
While Tech got three first-place votes in the Coastal, it was the lowest the program has ever finished in the poll. The previous low came in 2016 when it was picked at No. 4, but went on to win the league.
People are also reading…
Virginia Tech had a busy offseason after parting ways with former coach Justin Fuente with two games left in the 2021 season. Pry, a former grad assistant under Frank Beamer was announced as Tech's new coach on Nov. 30, 2021. He brought on a staff that included former Florida State linebackers coach Chris Marve as defensive coordinator and Jacksonville Jaguars tight ends coach Tyler Bowen as offensive coordinator.
The Hokies report for fall camp on Aug. 1, but the coaching staff hasn't shared their practice schedule publicly. They are set to open the 2022 season on Sept. 2, a Friday night, at Old Dominion.
This is the last year the ACC will play with the teams separated into two divisions. The conference announced a 3-5-5 scheduling model earlier this summer that will start with the 2024 season featuring the top two teams in the league facing each other in the title game.
ACC Preseason Poll
Coastal
- Miami (98) – 1,036
- Pitt (38) - 911
- North Carolina (18) - 823
- Virginia (6) - 667
- Virginia Tech (3) - 592
- Georgia Tech (1) - 343
- Duke - 220
Atlantic (1st Place Votes)
- Clemson (111) - 1,080
- NC State (44) - 959
- Wake Forest (6) - 783
- Louisville - 591
- Florida State (2) - 509
- Boston College (1) - 469
- Syracuse - 201
Overall Champion (1st Place votes)
- Clemson - 103
- NC State - 38
- Miami - 8
- Wake Forest - 4
- Pitt - 3
- Virginia - 3
- Florida State - 2
- North Carolina - 2
- Boston College - 1