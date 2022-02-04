 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Virginia Tech-Pitt men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

7 p.m. at Petersen Events Center

TV: ACC Network

Records: Virginia Tech 12-10, 4-7; Pitt 8-14, 3-8

Notes: This will be the first of two straight games between the teams. The Hokies will host Pitt on Monday in a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 1 but was postponed because Tech had COVID-19 woes. … Pitt has lost four of its last five games. … Pitt leads the ACC in free-throw attempts (488) and ranks second in the league in made free throws (336). Pitt gets an NCAA-best 24.6% of its points from the free-throw line. … Pitt ranks last in the ACC in scoring offense (62.1 ppg), field-goal percentage (41%), 3-point field-goal percentage (30.4%), 3-pointers (5 per game), turnovers (13.6 per game) and turnover margin. … John Hugley, a 6-foot-9, 280-pound forward, averages 15.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for Pitt. Jamarius Burton averages 13.2 points, while fellow guard Femi Odukale averages 12 points. … The Hokies have shot at least 50% from the field in each of the past three games — the first time they have done that in five years. … Pitt beat the visiting Hokies 83-72 last February, snapping Tech's five-game winning streak in the series.

— Mark Berman

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

