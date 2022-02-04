Virginia Tech-Pitt men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Saturday

Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

7 p.m. at Petersen Events Center

Notes: This will be the first of two straight games between the teams. The Hokies will host Pitt on Monday in a game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 1 but was postponed because Tech had COVID-19 woes. … Pitt has lost four of its last five games. … Pitt leads the ACC in free-throw attempts (488) and ranks second in the league in made free throws (336). Pitt gets an NCAA-best 24.6% of its points from the free-throw line. … Pitt ranks last in the ACC in scoring offense (62.1 ppg), field-goal percentage (41%), 3-point field-goal percentage (30.4%), 3-pointers (5 per game), turnovers (13.6 per game) and turnover margin. … John Hugley, a 6-foot-9, 280-pound forward, averages 15.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for Pitt. Jamarius Burton averages 13.2 points, while fellow guard Femi Odukale averages 12 points. … The Hokies have shot at least 50% from the field in each of the past three games — the first time they have done that in five years. … Pitt beat the visiting Hokies 83-72 last February, snapping Tech's five-game winning streak in the series.