Virginia Tech players vote to end season, skip potential bowl game

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s streak of 27 consecutive bowl games has come to an end.
Tech coach Justin Fuente left the decision up to his players coming off a 33-15 win in the season finale over Virginia.
The Hokies finished 5-6 in a season heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Players had to be tested three times every week and dealt with the school’s coronavirus protocols going back to when they returned to campus in July.
Tech is the fifth team from the ACC to pull themselves out of consideration for a bowl game along with Virginia, Boston College, Virginia and Pittsburgh.
While the NCAA waived bowl eligibility requirements this year — teams didn’t have to reach six wins or have a winning record in the regular season — but the Hokies don’t plan on claiming the streak is still intact next season.
“I don’t know that we believe in a streak with an asterisk, but we’ll see,” Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said, on Tuesday.
The program’s bowl streak dates back to an appearance in the 1993 Independence Bowl. The team appeared in 13 different bowl games during the streak and the most frequent bowl bid coming from the Gator Bowl (five appearances).
Tech has reached the Belk Bowl twice during Fuente’s tenure (2016 and 2019) and played in the Camping World Bowl (2017) and Military Bowl (2018). The team’s lone postseason win under Fuente came against Arkansas in the 2016 Belk Bowl.
