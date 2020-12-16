Virginia Tech players vote to end season, skip potential bowl game

This story will be updated

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s streak of 27 consecutive bowl games has come to an end.

Tech coach Justin Fuente left the decision up to his players coming off a 33-15 win in the season finale over Virginia.

The Hokies finished 5-6 in a season heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Players had to be tested three times every week and dealt with the school’s coronavirus protocols going back to when they returned to campus in July.

Tech is the fifth team from the ACC to pull themselves out of consideration for a bowl game along with Virginia, Boston College, Virginia and Pittsburgh.

While the NCAA waived bowl eligibility requirements this year — teams didn’t have to reach six wins or have a winning record in the regular season — but the Hokies don’t plan on claiming the streak is still intact next season.

“I don’t know that we believe in a streak with an asterisk, but we’ll see,” Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said, on Tuesday.