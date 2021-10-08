Virginia Tech playing guessing game headed into Saturday night's game against Notre Dame

BLACKSBURG — Notre Dame ended the week where it started with coach Brian Kelly declining to publicly name a starting quarterback.
Kelly said the team was notified early in the week and practice was centered around one quarterback getting the bulk of the first-team reps, but Tech will have to wait until Saturday night to find out if that was Jack Coan or Drew Pyne.
The only hint that Kelly offered was that going on the road in an environment like a sold-out Lane Stadium factored into his decision-making.
That would seem to be a point in Coan’s favor considering the Wisconsin transfer has more than 20 career starts under his belt while Pyne has only played significant snaps in two games.
Tech prepared for both quarterbacks this week as well as third-string quarterback Tyler Buchner, who Kelly has used in certain spots to help spark the run game. The athletic dual-threat quarterback has 14 carries for 100 yards this season.
“I would say the offense is similar with those two guys in there,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said on Monday. “So it still adds a challenge. You’ve got to be ready for everything you’ve seen without spending all day chasing ghosts. So you’ve got to be prepared for whichever direction the game goes and whatever guy they choose to roll with.”
Fuente thought Pyne might get the nod just based on how the offense played on Saturday against Cincinnati. He orchestrated a pair of scoring drives after the offense was shut out in the first half with Coan under center.
Coan has cooled off considerably since throwing for 366 yards (74.3%) and four touchdowns in the opener against Florida State. He’s averaged 183.5 yards in his past four games while only completing 65.5% of his passes with five touchdowns and two interceptions.
One other issue Virginia Tech will be watching closely is how healthy Notre Dame starting tight end Michael Mayer will be on Saturday. Mayer comes into the game with 32 catches (second in the FBS among tight ends) for 360 yards and three touchdowns.
According to Pro Football Focus, Mayer has been targeted a team-high 46 times this season, he has 19 first downs and he's averaging 4.5 yards per catch after contact.
“No. 87, that’s their No. 1 read,” Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “That’s who they want to throw the ball to, on every play.”
Hollifield said Mayer is a “difference maker” and someone the linebackers will need to keep track of at all times since he’s capable of lining up anywhere on the line of scrimmage.
But the 6-foot-4, 251 pound sophomore might not be completely healthy for this week's game after aggravating a groin injury in the fourth quarter against Cincinnati. Kelly said after the game Mayer has been dealing with the injury “on and off” since camp.