Virginia Tech playing guessing game headed into Saturday night's game against Notre Dame

Fuente thought Pyne might get the nod just based on how the offense played on Saturday against Cincinnati. He orchestrated a pair of scoring drives after the offense was shut out in the first half with Coan under center.

Coan has cooled off considerably since throwing for 366 yards (74.3%) and four touchdowns in the opener against Florida State. He’s averaged 183.5 yards in his past four games while only completing 65.5% of his passes with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

One other issue Virginia Tech will be watching closely is how healthy Notre Dame starting tight end Michael Mayer will be on Saturday. Mayer comes into the game with 32 catches (second in the FBS among tight ends) for 360 yards and three touchdowns.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mayer has been targeted a team-high 46 times this season, he has 19 first downs and he's averaging 4.5 yards per catch after contact.

“No. 87, that’s their No. 1 read,” Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “That’s who they want to throw the ball to, on every play.”

Hollifield said Mayer is a “difference maker” and someone the linebackers will need to keep track of at all times since he’s capable of lining up anywhere on the line of scrimmage.