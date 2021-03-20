Virginia Tech poised for another good year

"I'd like to have another post player. I'd like to be able to move Keve to [power forward] quite a bit more," Young said. "Mutts and Aluma on the front line, it was a really good one, but to add another body that can play, that can rebound the ball and do the things that we ask our post players do, I think that's very important to us."

Tech will be allowed to have 15 players on scholarship if Bede and Pemsl return. Seniors who decide to return to their current school next season to use their extra year of eligibility won't count toward the NCAA limit of 13 scholarships.

In addition to the aforementioned starters, reserves Jalen Cone, Hunter Cattoor, Joe Bamisile, Darius Maddox, David N'Guessan and John Ojiako are also set to return.

Of course, it remains to be seen if any Hokies enter the transfer portal.

"I don't expect to lose anyone," Young said. "I hope like crazy I don't lose anyone. I think so much of the young people in our program."

The Hokies finished third in the ACC standings this year with a 9-4 league mark. They were ranked No. 25 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.