Virginia Tech poised for another good year

Last fall, the Virginia Tech men's basketball team was picked 11th in the ACC's preseason media poll.
Odds are the Hokies will not be picked so low next fall.
Virginia Tech, which saw its season come to an end with Friday's first-round loss to Florida in the NCAA Tournament, has the pieces in place to make the NCAAs again next year.
"We have a chance to have a very good team a year from now," coach Mike Young said after Friday's loss. "I'm so disappointed that we lost, … but we'll bounce back."
"This [loss] definitely set a fire in all of us, so we're going to be back here [in the NCAAs] for sure," sophomore guard Nahiem Alleyne said.
Virginia Tech (15-7) is set to return at least four starters — All-ACC second-team pick Keve Aluma, Justyn Mutts, Tyrece Radford and Alleyne.
All five starters will be back if point guard Wabissa Bede decides to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA Division I Council has given all of this school year's Division I winter-sports athletes.
Bede was a senior this year in terms of basketball eligibility, although he was already a graduate student academically.
Backup post player Cordell Pemsl could also opt to use that extra year of eligibility. The Iowa graduate transfer is already in his fifth year of college, so it remains to be seen if he will want to return for Year 6.
The conversations with Bede and Pemsl about returning will occur over the next couple weeks, according to Young.
Fifth-year senior point guard Cartier Diarra will not be returning to Tech to use his extra year of eligibility, according to Young. The Kansas State graduate transfer opted out of the season in December after playing only four games for the Hokies.
But Tech will still have a veteran point guard despite Diarra's exit and no matter what Bede decides.
Storm Murphy, who earned All-Southern Conference first-team honors as a senior point guard at Wofford this season, said last weekend he has decided to use his extra year of eligibility and join Tech as a graduate transfer.
Murphy, who spent the first two seasons of his Wofford career playing for Young, ranked fourth in the SoCon in scoring (17.8 ppg) and second in assists (4.3 apg) this season.
Young also signed a high school point guard last fall — Sean Pedulla of Edmond Memorial High School in Oklahoma. Pedulla, who helped his team make the Class 6A state title game this season, is rated the No. 39 high school senior point guard in the nation by ESPN.
If none of Tech's underclassmen transfer, Young has just one scholarship left to pass out. He would like to use it on a center.
The 6-foot-9 Aluma started at center this season, with the 6-7 Mutts starting at power forward. But Young wants to add even more size.
"I'd like to have another post player. I'd like to be able to move Keve to [power forward] quite a bit more," Young said. "Mutts and Aluma on the front line, it was a really good one, but to add another body that can play, that can rebound the ball and do the things that we ask our post players do, I think that's very important to us."
Tech will be allowed to have 15 players on scholarship if Bede and Pemsl return. Seniors who decide to return to their current school next season to use their extra year of eligibility won't count toward the NCAA limit of 13 scholarships.
In addition to the aforementioned starters, reserves Jalen Cone, Hunter Cattoor, Joe Bamisile, Darius Maddox, David N'Guessan and John Ojiako are also set to return.
Of course, it remains to be seen if any Hokies enter the transfer portal.
"I don't expect to lose anyone," Young said. "I hope like crazy I don't lose anyone. I think so much of the young people in our program."
The Hokies finished third in the ACC standings this year with a 9-4 league mark. They were ranked No. 25 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll.
But Tech fans can only wonder what might have happened if the team had not endured two long layoffs for COVID-19 reasons. Tech played only four games after Feb. 6, losing three of them.
"I thought we could've been first [in the ACC]. We had a COVID pause and whatnot, … definitely took a toll on our body just to get back out there," Alleyne said. "There's nothing like a COVID pause, to go out there not really fresh. You've got to get back in the groove.
"But this year's been a very good year for all of us. Everybody's gotten better. … Just got to keep working."