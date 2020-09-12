Virginia Tech postpones game against Virginia, puts football practice on pause

BLACKSBURG – The Commonwealth Cup won't be played on Sept. 19.

Virginia Tech has postponed the game due to COVID-19 related issues and put football practice on hold for four days.

“The safety, as well as the physical and mental well-being of these young men and women entrusted to our care by their families remains our top priority,” Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said in a release. “While we share the disappointment of everyone who hoped to begin the football season against our in-state rival, we remain optimistic that a full ACC football schedule can be played thanks to the flexibility the present format permits. Despite this delay, our schedule still aligns closely with the Southeastern Conference and Big 12 football timelines."

The ACC scheduled two open weeks for each team into the modified 11-game 2020 schedule, but a makeup date wasn't announced for the game. Tech's next off week isn't until Nov. 28 and Virginia's only remaining open date is Sept. 26 when the Hokies are scheduled to host NC State.

The Hokies were originally scheduled to play NC State on Sept. 12, but a coronavirus outbreak at NC State forced the game to be pushed back two weeks. The Cavaliers won't open the season until Oct. 3 at Clemson.