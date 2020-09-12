Virginia Tech postpones game against Virginia, puts football practice on pause

BLACKSBURG – The Commonwealth Cup won't be played on Sept. 19.
Virginia Tech has postponed the game due to COVID-19 related issues and put football practice on hold for four days.
“The safety, as well as the physical and mental well-being of these young men and women entrusted to our care by their families remains our top priority,” Tech athletic director Whit Babcock said in a release. “While we share the disappointment of everyone who hoped to begin the football season against our in-state rival, we remain optimistic that a full ACC football schedule can be played thanks to the flexibility the present format permits. Despite this delay, our schedule still aligns closely with the Southeastern Conference and Big 12 football timelines."
The ACC scheduled two open weeks for each team into the modified 11-game 2020 schedule, but a makeup date wasn't announced for the game. Tech's next off week isn't until Nov. 28 and Virginia's only remaining open date is Sept. 26 when the Hokies are scheduled to host NC State.
The Hokies were originally scheduled to play NC State on Sept. 12, but a coronavirus outbreak at NC State forced the game to be pushed back two weeks. The Cavaliers won't open the season until Oct. 3 at Clemson.
“My primary concern continues to be the well-being of the student-athletes on our football team,” Tech coach Justin Fuente in a statement. “I hurt for them because I know how badly they want to compete. I also appreciate that these young men have been dealing with the same stress, uncertainty and anxiety as their fellow Virginia Tech students over the past few months as their spring semester was dramatically altered. Then they were forced to find a way to train on their own, and to their credit, they found a way to get it done."
Virginia Tech football has been dealing with an increasing number of coronavirus cases since students returned to campus in August. The Hokies haven't released any testing results for student-athletes, but the coronavirus numbers in the area have gone up significantly.
According to data reported to the VDH for Blacksburg's zip code, the area's positivity rate over the last two weeks is 15.8% with more than 700 positive cases and a seven-day rolling average hovering around 60 cases per day.
The Montgomery County Public School district put in-person learning on hold for grades 4-12 this week — just two days after the start of school — citing projections that showed a "significant" increase in the volume of cases in the coming weeks.

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
