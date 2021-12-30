Virginia Tech postpones Saturday's men's basketball game against Pitt

For the second time this week, Virginia Tech has had to postpone a men's basketball game.

Virginia Tech announced Thursday that Saturday's home game with Pittsburgh has been postponed because Tech remains in COVID-19 protocols.

Tech (8-5, 0-2 ACC) had announced Monday that the team was in COVID-19 protocols, resulting in the postponement of Wednesday's game at North Carolina.

A Tech spokesman refused to say Thursday how many people in the program had tested positive for COVID-19. But the spokesman said that Tech has not had to pause all men’s basketball activities.

Virginia Tech is still scheduled to host North Carolina State next Tuesday.

No new dates for the UNC and Pitt games have been announced, but Tech expects a new date for the UNC game will be announced next week.

The Hokies last played at Duke on Dec. 22. Tech reserve Jalen Haynes did not make that trip. A Tech spokesman said that night that Haynes was unavailable but refused to say if it was because Hayes was in COVID-19 protocols.

The Tech players returned to campus Sunday from their Christmas break.

The men's teams at Duke, Boston College and Georgia Tech are also in COVID-19 protocols.

According to the policies set by the ACC’s medical advisory group, an individual who tests positive must be isolated for at least 10 days from the date of the positive test or from the onset of symptoms. But a vaccinated person who tests positive can exit isolation once he or she is asymptomatic and has had two negative tests 24 hours apart; or once seven days have passed since the first positive test, symptoms are improving, the person has gone 24 hours without a fever and the person has had one negative test within 24 hours of being cleared.

Also under the ACC protocols, someone who must quarantine because of contact tracing can exit quarantine after seven days if he or she has no symptoms and no positive tests. Fully vaccinated and asymptomatic people who were identified in contact tracing do not have to quarantine, under the ACC protocols.

