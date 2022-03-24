Virginia Tech practice notes: New look offense still in search of chemistry

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech wide receivers coach Fontel Mines is one of the more vocal assistants on the new staff.

He's got a distinctive deep voice, which he puts to good use during drills when he needs to correct his players.

Mines was a little subdued as he watched a series of route running drills at Thursday's practice.

The last two minutes of the period in question was a series of vertical throws with quarterbacks and receivers rotating on each rep. The first six of seven passes were overthrown and when the whistle blew the quarterbacks had completed 5 of 24 attempts.

"Not good," Mines said, walking across the field.

Tech was still rotating all six quarterbacks — Grant Wells, Jason Brown, Connor Blumrick, Tahj Bullock, Devin Farrell and Ben Locklear — on Thursday during the window of practice open to reporters.

They ran through various route concepts including swing passes to the running backs, slants, back-shoulder throws down field and comeback routes in the flat.

Offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen was in charge and working with the entire group instead of just the tight ends. The tight ends eventually went to go work with the offensive line and Joe Rudolph.

Wells, the transfer from Marshall, had the greatest velocity on his throws as he did at the open practice last week. He threw a laser to Da'Wain Lofton that made a crisp clapping sound when it hit the receiver's hands. Lofton dropped immediately shook his hands out after dropping the pass.

He did pushups when he got back in line as punishment for the drop.

Bullock and Farrell were a step behind the other quarterbacks in terms of accuracy and ball placement. They struggled to get consistently get the ball to their receivers in stride and there were a lot of throws bouncing off fingertips on their reps.

The coaches maintained an encouraging tone and made sure to praise Farrell on one rep where he had perfect technique.

There were some well-placed throws by the quarterbacks that hit the ground as well with Jadan Blue, Lofton, Tucker Holloway and Christian Moss all dropping well thrown passes on routes without a defender in coverage.

The offense has a ton of new pieces — Blue is a transfer from Temple while Holloway is an early enrollee from the 2022 class — and still trying to establish chemistry just four practices into the spring.

Coach Brent Pry said he will slow down on the installation of the offense later this spring if the team needs more time to nail down the fundamentals and get on the same page.

Quick hits

Pry rotated through practice during the four open periods spending a little time with each group as he did on Saturday. He got to the quarterbacks near the end of the open period. The first pass attempt he saw sailed over the receiver and Pry almost caught it with his left hand.

Virginia Tech left tackle Silas Dzansi was limited in practice on Thursday and wore a blue jersey. Bob Schick was getting reps at tackle in his place after repping at guard throughout the second practice. One other new player in a blue jersey was running back Keshawn King.

Linebacker Jaden Keller and defensive back Jalen Stroman were full-go at practice after wearing blue jerseys on Saturday.

The defense worked on the outdoor practice field with much of the time spent on a circuit of ball security and individual drills.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.