Virginia Tech practice notes: Notable absences, offense struggles during prep for Pinstripe Bowl

NEW YORK — Virginia Tech gathered for one of two practices at Columbia University’s Wien Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Here are some observations from the 20-minute viewing period…

Wide OUT

Virginia Tech was without starting wide receiver Da’Wain Lofton on Sunday and interim coach J.C. Price said his status is to be determined.

Lofton was expected to start in the game with Tre Turner opting out of the game for the NFL draft and Tayvion Robinson transferring. The team's latest depth chart lists Lofton on the first-team offense along with Kaleb Smith and fellow 2021 signee Jaylen Jones.

Smith was at practice, but wearing a large brace on his left leg and walking gingerly. He didn’t participate in the 7-on-7 period with his fellow receivers on Sunday.

Tech third-year freshman Jaden Payoute did make the trip after missing the last five games. He made a nice catch with Tae Daley in coverage during individual drills on a deep slant route. Payoute has played in six games, but yet to make a catch this season.

During the 7-on-7 period, running back Raheem Blackshear lined up in the slot multiple times. He played a significant number of snaps at receiver when the Hokies had multiple injuries at the position at the end of the 2020 season.

Other receivers who could feature in the rotation against Maryland are Changa Hodge, Keli Lawson and Dallan Wright.

Backed into a corner

The other two absences from the two-deep on Sunday were corners Brion Murray and Nadir Thompson.

Murray is listed as a starter on the depth chart alongside Dorian Strong after Jermaine Waller opted out for the NFL draft. Thompson was listed as his backup.

According to Price, their is status is to be determined as well.

Cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith, who will be joining Northwestern’s staff after the season, only had six corners working with him at practice. That included Strong, Armani Chatman, D.J. Harvey, Elijah Howard and walk-ons Keondre Ko and Ed Robinson.

Chatman would be in line for the start if Murray isn't able to play. He’s played in 12 games this season and has 10 tackles (six) with an interception and a team-high seven pass-breakups. He’s been the first corner off the bench this season for the Hokies.

Hard pass

Virginia Tech’s offense wasn't very efficient throwing the ball in 7-on-7 drills on Sunday with expected starter Connor Blumrick and backup Tahj Bullock rotating series. The whistle was blown three times between the two of them for holding onto the ball too long.

Bullock, a true freshman out of St. Peter’s Prep, didn’t have a completion of more than five yards during the session. He was playing against the second teams secondary with mostly walk-ons at wide receivers

The best play of the period came on a final throw from Blumrick, who made a nice deep pass down the middle — splitting the coverage — to Cody Duncan, a walk-on second-year tight end out of Tennessee. The play drew jeers from the defense who had shut the offense out until that point.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.