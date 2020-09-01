Virginia Tech prohibiting tailgating for all sports this fall

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech and the town of Blacksburg announced that tailgating will be prohibited this season in university and town parking lots and public spaces for all sports.

Tech opens the season on Sept. 19 hosting Virginia at Lane Stadium. If the current state guidelines aren’t modified — attendance for outdoor events in Virginia is limited to 1,000 people — the school has announced admission would be limited to families of our student-athletes, the coaches, and the visiting team.

University police will monitor all parking lots on game day and enforce the rule if any individuals don’t comply.

“Football weekends and tailgate gatherings are cherished traditions for Virginia Tech and our community,” Tech president Tim Sands, said in a release. “I appreciate the input and support of athletic director Whit Babcock and community leaders as we came to this difficult conclusion. Though it is disappointing for all of us as we look forward to fall football, protecting public health remains our primary goal, and the foundation of the decisions we make.”

Tech is currently scheduled to have six home games this season. One of those games — what was supposed to be the home-opener on Sept. 12 against NC State — was already pushed back two weeks to Sept. 26.