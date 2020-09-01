Virginia Tech prohibiting tailgating for all sports this fall

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech and the town of Blacksburg announced that tailgating will be prohibited this season in university and town parking lots and public spaces for all sports.
Tech opens the season on Sept. 19 hosting Virginia at Lane Stadium. If the current state guidelines aren’t modified — attendance for outdoor events in Virginia is limited to 1,000 people — the school has announced admission would be limited to families of our student-athletes, the coaches, and the visiting team.
University police will monitor all parking lots on game day and enforce the rule if any individuals don’t comply.
“Football weekends and tailgate gatherings are cherished traditions for Virginia Tech and our community,” Tech president Tim Sands, said in a release. “I appreciate the input and support of athletic director Whit Babcock and community leaders as we came to this difficult conclusion. Though it is disappointing for all of us as we look forward to fall football, protecting public health remains our primary goal, and the foundation of the decisions we make.”
Tech is currently scheduled to have six home games this season. One of those games — what was supposed to be the home-opener on Sept. 12 against NC State — was already pushed back two weeks to Sept. 26.
The town of Blacksburg announced it will enforce ordinances on game days to limit gatherings of people in the city, social distancing and mask wearing.
“It’s so important for the town and the university to work together on this because we both want to protect our communities,” said Leslie Hager-Smith, mayor of the Town of Blacksburg. “Game days are special to our community, too, and we look forward to the time when we can come together again and enjoy Hokie football together. However, the pandemic requires us to make different, difficult decisions to preserve public health.”
The recent COVID-19 numbers in the area likely factored into the decision. Sands released a separate statement on Tuesday addressing the 157 positive cases the university reported on Monday (15.5% positivity rate).
He said the increase wasn’t unexpected given the influx of students to campus in recent weeks, but cautioned that the university is ready to make changes “should the number of new cases not stabilize and decline”, which could include scaling back university operations.
