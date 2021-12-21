Virginia Tech promoting Pierson Prioleau to safeties coach

BLACKSBURG — New Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry finalized his defensive coach staff on Tuesday afternoon by promoting Pierson Prioleau to be the team safeties coach.

Prioleau has been on the team's staff as the director of player development for the defense since 2019. He was a three-year starter for Frank Beamer in the late 90's before having a lengthy career in the NFL that included a Super Bowl in with the New Orleans Saints.

He got into coaching in 2011 as the defensive coordinator at Radford High School.

The defensive assignments on the coaching staff will look different under Pry as it had in past years. New defensive coordinator Chris Marve will coach the inside linebackers, Derek Jones will coach the cornerbacks. Shawn Quinn will coach the nickel and SAM linebackers and J.C. Price will coach the defensive line.

Pry has already said Tech will have a more traditional 4-3 defense next season.

Tech's current safeties coach Justin Hamilton, who is also the team's defensive coordinator, had foreshadowed his departure in a social media post on Dec. 8.

"I have no idea where I'm going or when I'll get there, but my family and I are in a place of complete and total peace," Hamilton wrote. The four and a half years I spent here as a player and the four as a coach have been the best of my life. Whether it's goodbye for now or goodbye for good, I challenge our VT community and fans to honor our traditions, rally around our players and staff to ensure Virginia Tech is the best version of itself it can be."

Hamilton along with the rest of former coach Justin Fuente's staff will continue on through the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29.

