SEATTLE — The Virginia Tech women's basketball team has gone where no Virginia Tech women's basketball team has gone before.

Thanks in part to a career-high 29 points from junior point guard Georgia Amoore, the top-seeded Hokies beat fourth-seeded Tennessee 73-64 in the NCAA tournament Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena to earn the first Elite Eight berth in their history.

"So proud of the girls because I don't think a great load of positive stuff was said about us, so it was good to go out there and prove it wrong," Amoore said after the win.

"It's a great stage to be on and it's great for Virginia Tech to keep winning."

After winning a Sweet 16 game Saturday for the first time in their history, the Hokies (30-4) will face third-seeded Ohio State in the Elite Eight at 9 p.m. Monday.

"It means everything to me," said Tech senior center Elizabeth Kitley, who had 12 points and eight rebounds. "I'm just so happy that I landed at such an amazing spot where we did exactly what we wanted to. And it hasn't been easy.

"For us to get to the farthest point in program history is amazing."

Ohio State beat UConn in the first game of the Sweet 16 doubleheader. The wins by Tech and Ohio State prevented an Elite Eight duel between marquee women's basketball programs Tennessee and UConn.

Accompanying a Sweet 16 predictions article on ESPN.com Thursday, the Twitter teaser had stated, "Is the UConn-Tennessee rivalry about to get its next chapter?"

"They all saw the article," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said. "It just really motivated them.

"We might not have as much history as those programs, but these kids are helping to build our history."

The Hokies (30-4) won their 14th straight game. They beat Tennessee for the second time this season.

"Very gratifying win," Brooks said. 'I'm so happy for these kids. … Liz and I talk quite a bit and this time last year, she just wanted to get to this point. And we watched N.C. State get here [to the Elite Eight last year]. We talked about getting to this level and now we're ACC champions and now we're going to the Elite Eight.

"For us to go out and win and beat a storied program like Tennessee for the second time this year, it just validates who we are."

Amoore has scored more than 20 points in eight games during the 14-game winning streak, including the ACC tournament semifinals and final and all three NCAA tournament games.

"Since we've started on our win streak, she's just really gotten the confidence," Kitley said. "We put her in situations a lot of the time where she has to make a play and she's executed in those critical times and I think that's given her a lot of confidence."

Amoore was 9 of 21 from the field Saturday, including 4 of 14 from 3-point range.

"She's such a high-volume shooter. You can't the ball out of her hands," Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper said. "She hit a couple really tough shots."

Down 51-41 with 8:44 to go, the Lady Vols (25-12) turned up the fullcourt defensive pressure and cut the lead to 53-52 with 6:06 remaining. Tech turned the ball over three times during that 11-2 Tennessee run.

"We haven't faced a press in a while, so I think we've just got to lock down on our press breaks," said Amoore, whose team turned the ball over 18 times in the game.

"We got a little bit too reliant on Georgia to break the press and we were kind of standing around and watching," Brooks said.

But the Hokies never lost the lead.

"[The key was] to stay confident in ourselves no matter what's happening in the moment," Amoore said. "Just stay composed."

The Hokies answered with a 15-4 run to build a 68-56 cushion with 2:10 to go.

"When we lost [most of] the lead, … the looks on their faces is totally different now than it used to be," Brooks said. "I have six kids who have logged a lot of minutes. … They knew we had to regroup and then they stepped back and they did. … It just shows the resiliency of our group."

The Lady Vols shot just 40.3% from the field. They were only 3 of 17 from 3-point range, including 2 of 12 in the first half.

"Virginia Tech's scouting report was to crowd the paint," Harper said. "They wanted to keep us out of there. … We were really stagnant offensively and therefore we were settling. We took way too many 3s for us in the first half.

"Defensively, they showed some physicality."

Tennessee guard Jordan Horston had 17 points but was 6 of 16 from the field. Forward Rickea Jackson had 15 points but was 7 of 14 from the field. They combined for 13 turnovers.

"We wanted to … crowd them and don't give them space," Brooks said of Horston and Jackson. "We made them take some tough shots. … They both turned the ball over at a high clip, so our mission was accomplished."

With Virginia Tech up 22-18, Kitley was whistled for her second foul and headed to the bench with 7:31 left in the second quarter. She did not play the rest of the half.

But the Tech lead grew while the two-time ACC player of the year was on the bench. Tech closed the half on a 13-4 run to build a 35-22 halftime cushion.

"It just goes to show how we play for each other," said Tech guard Kayana Traylor, who had 14 points in the win. "Regardless if somebody is out with foul trouble or just having a bad night or whatever, I think what makes us as good as we are is that anybody can pick that up."

"Liz is a big part of what we do … but the kids, they don't panic if she's not there," Brooks said. "They're all good, … so they all can step up when they need to."

Amoore had eight points in the 13-4 run.

"We were able to spread the floor out and attack," Amoore said. "We knew that [Kitley] leaving was a huge hit offensively, so we had to make up for it."