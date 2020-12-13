Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister gets his Commonwealth Cup moment

"The plays that stick out to me were early in the game on third down when the play kind of broke down,” Fuente said. “...We were kind of finding our footing in the game. I don't know how many of them there were...where he ends up moving in the pocket and finding a guy open right at the sticks to keep a drive alive and we end up getting points. I thought those were as important plays as he made all night."

Burmeister leading Tech to a victory in the season finale over Virginia looked like an unlikely scenario in October when an offensive lineman stepped on his foot and broke three of his toes or as Fuente put it “broke the snot” out of them.

“It was pretty bad,” Burmeister said, after the game. “Definitely didn’t feel good. When it happened, my stomach kind of got queasy, and then I kind of knew right away that I’d broke ‘em.”

The coaching staff wasn’t comfortable playing Burmeister in a game while he was injured, but the quarterback didn’t miss any practice time. He was cleared to play after the bye week and played against Clemson for the first time since starting against North Carolina in Week 3.