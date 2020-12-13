Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister gets his Commonwealth Cup moment

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister got the starting nod on Saturday night over Hendon Hooker in this year’s Commonwealth Cup.
Hooker fumbled two snaps last week in a loss to Clemson and had to leave the game early with muscle spasms from the cold.
“I feel like he gave us the best chances to win under the circumstances we've been dealing,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said.
Fuente was right.
Burmeister had one of the best games of his career to help Tech bring the cup back to Blacksburg in a 33-15 win.
It was a much different Commonwealth Cup experience than the one he had last year watching the game with offensive lineman Brock Hoffman on campus. The two transfers had to sit out the 2019 season after the NCAA denied their appeals for immediate eligibility.
The decision also prevented the two from traveling with the team on the road.
“As the game wound down and we ended up losing, I remember looking at Braxton, and Braxton’s like, ‘We’re going to get it back next year. We’re going to get it back.’ It was kind of cool to see how Braxton’s prepared all year for this moment,” Hoffman said, after Saturday’s game. “He took advantage of it and we ended up getting it back.”
Fuente said Burmeister played his “tail off” on Saturday night throwing for 212 yards (68.2%) with a touchdown and he also ran for 36 yards. He completed passes to seven different targets and connected with Tayvion Robinson for a 60-yard touchdown that was Tech’s longest pass play of the season.
“Braxton balled today,” Tech running back Khalil Herbert said. “He just came in there poised, all week, getting used to everything. He came in and did his thing today so I’m proud of him.”
It was Burmeister’s poise that helped get the Hokies offense on track.
Tech converted four third down attempts on a 17-play, 75-yard scoring drive that spilled into the second quarter. Burmeister came out throwing the ball on three of those third down attempts and moved the chains.
The first third down attempt was a third and four at Tech’s own 31-yard line. Virginia blitzed with free safety Joey Blount off the edge and forced Burmeister to roll out of the pocket. Burmeister was pursued by linebacker Zane Zandier every step of the way, but managed to get the pass off back across his body to Tre Turner before the defender brought him down.
Later in the drive, Burmeister converted on a third and 10 when Zandier went untouched on a delayed blitz through the middle. Burmeister rolled out again and this time hit receiver Changa Hodge along Tech’s sideline for an 11-yard gain.
"The plays that stick out to me were early in the game on third down when the play kind of broke down,” Fuente said. “...We were kind of finding our footing in the game. I don't know how many of them there were...where he ends up moving in the pocket and finding a guy open right at the sticks to keep a drive alive and we end up getting points. I thought those were as important plays as he made all night."
Burmeister leading Tech to a victory in the season finale over Virginia looked like an unlikely scenario in October when an offensive lineman stepped on his foot and broke three of his toes or as Fuente put it “broke the snot” out of them.
“It was pretty bad,” Burmeister said, after the game. “Definitely didn’t feel good. When it happened, my stomach kind of got queasy, and then I kind of knew right away that I’d broke ‘em.”
The coaching staff wasn’t comfortable playing Burmeister in a game while he was injured, but the quarterback didn’t miss any practice time. He was cleared to play after the bye week and played against Clemson for the first time since starting against North Carolina in Week 3.
“Let me note that this dude’s one of the toughest dudes you’ll ever meet,” Hoffman said. “He practiced, what, two days later? They casted him up and he went to practice so he could prepare if he needed to.”
The preparation paid off Saturday night with Burmeister doing an effective job reading the defense well in the passing game, and showing a nice touch.
“Every snap I knew what I was looking at and I felt comfortable with what they were doing and what we were doing,” Burmeister said. “I knew where the ball was supposed to be, so it was pretty easy tonight.”
Burmeister, who improved to 3-1 as a starter this season, is hoping he will get a chance to improve that record in a potential bowl game.
“It’s another game, so let’s get it,” Burmeister said.
