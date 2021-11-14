Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister not leaving injury report anytime soon

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coaches are going to hold their breath the rest of the season every time starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister goes down to the ground.
Burmeister is dealing with a painful upper body injury that flared up again on Saturday in a 48-17 win over Duke.
He took a hit from linebacker Shaka Heyward late in the second quarter that sent him to the sidelines in a scene similar to the one last week against Boston College. Burmeister clutched at his midsection and stayed on the field until trainers came to check on him.
The aftermath at Lane Stadium on Saturday was a little bit different.
Burmeister came back into the game on Tech’s next possession and helped the Hokies pull away with a pair of touchdown passes in the second half.
“Braxton's deal is going to be the same every week,” Fuente said. “He's just going to go as long as he can go. There's going to be some times when he needs to come out and sometimes he may be able to go back and sometimes he won't. I don't know. I just know that he's been really tough through the entire season. Playing and helping this team is really important to him."
Burmeister threw for 215 yards with a career-high three touchdowns and ran the ball nine times for 71 yards.
He had a season-high five completions of 25-yards or more in the win (he came into the game with 19 passes of 25-yards or more on the season) and averaged a season-high 14.3 yards per attempt.
Fuente said Burmeister was putting the ball in some “pretty good spots” for his receivers throughout the game.
The former Oregon transfer’s only miscue was an interception on a botched throwback screen midway through the second quarter. The ball was tipped by defensive end Ben Frye and intercepted by fellow defensive end R.J. Oben. The Hokies held Duke to a field goal after Burmeister made a touchdown-saving tackle at the 12-yard line.
Burmeister got a bit of revenge by throwing a 13-yard touchdown to Raheem Blackshear running the same play on what ended up being his final snap of the night. Frye got pressure once again, but Burmeister got some more air under his throw.
That play also ended with Burmeister getting helped off the field by his teammates.
"I have a lot of respect for him in that aspect,” Tech backup quarterback Knox Kadum said. “Being around him every day, I know what kind of pain he's dealing with and going through, what he's doing to get ready physically, not just mentally every week.”