Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister not leaving injury report anytime soon

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coaches are going to hold their breath the rest of the season every time starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister goes down to the ground.

Burmeister is dealing with a painful upper body injury that flared up again on Saturday in a 48-17 win over Duke.

He took a hit from linebacker Shaka Heyward late in the second quarter that sent him to the sidelines in a scene similar to the one last week against Boston College. Burmeister clutched at his midsection and stayed on the field until trainers came to check on him.

The aftermath at Lane Stadium on Saturday was a little bit different.

Burmeister came back into the game on Tech’s next possession and helped the Hokies pull away with a pair of touchdown passes in the second half.

“Braxton's deal is going to be the same every week,” Fuente said. “He's just going to go as long as he can go. There's going to be some times when he needs to come out and sometimes he may be able to go back and sometimes he won't. I don't know. I just know that he's been really tough through the entire season. Playing and helping this team is really important to him."