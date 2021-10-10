Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister suffers right shoulder injury against Notre Dame

BLACKSBURG — Condiments weren’t going to save the day for Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister on Saturday night.
Burmeister’s right arm went numb when Notre Dame defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola and defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa teamed up to tackle him in the third quarter. The 6-foor-3, 280-pound Ademilola landed on Burmeister with all his weight.
“I fell and then I think someone fell back on top of me and when I initially fell, I hit it and it kind of felt weird already, so I was in a little bit of pain, and then someone landed on it and just pushed it even further,” Burmeister said, after the 32-29 loss.
In last year’s season-opener against N.C. State, Burmeister experienced numbness and cramping in his hand. He was able to come back into the game in the second half thanks to an assist from his mother, who gave him some mustard packets to help get him hydrated.
There was no simple solution for Burmeister against Notre Dame and he might not have come back in the game at all if backup Connor Blumrick didn’t go down with an injury of his own in the fourth quarter.
Blumrick’s initial drive ended in a three-and-out, but he had the offense across midfield when Tagovailoa-Amosa brought him down from behind. Burmeister and fellow quarterback Knox Kadum both warmed up while Blumrick was helped off the field.
Tech coach Justin Fuente didn't hesitate going back to his starter since the trainers had cleared him to return to the game earlier in the quarter.
That doesn’t mean Burmeister was playing pain free.
While he tried to downplay that discomfort after the game, it was obvious that Burmeister was dealing with significant discomfort.
He got a light shove from linebacker JD Bertrand as he crossed the goal line on a 19-yard touchdown run and immediately grabbed his right side. By the time he made it back to the sideline, he could barely stand.
“I don’t even know what happened,” Fuente said, of the touchdown. “He just started running and ran around the whole thing and then scored. He is a competitor, now. He is into the competition.”
Burmeister still had enough in the tank to launch a 40-plus yard throw down the sideline that would have put Tech right on the edge of field goal range with less than two minutes to go, but the ball went right through Tre Turner's outstretched hands.
The Hokies went three-and-out on the drive and didn’t get the ball back until they were facing a 32-29 deficit with 13 seconds left.
Burmeister, who threw for 171 yards (14 of 29) with an interception and had 10 carries for 49 yards with a touchdown, didn't try to sugarcoat the loss after the game.