Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister suffers right shoulder injury against Notre Dame

BLACKSBURG — Condiments weren’t going to save the day for Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister on Saturday night.

Burmeister’s right arm went numb when Notre Dame defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola and defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa teamed up to tackle him in the third quarter. The 6-foor-3, 280-pound Ademilola landed on Burmeister with all his weight.

“I fell and then I think someone fell back on top of me and when I initially fell, I hit it and it kind of felt weird already, so I was in a little bit of pain, and then someone landed on it and just pushed it even further,” Burmeister said, after the 32-29 loss.

In last year’s season-opener against N.C. State, Burmeister experienced numbness and cramping in his hand. He was able to come back into the game in the second half thanks to an assist from his mother, who gave him some mustard packets to help get him hydrated.

There was no simple solution for Burmeister against Notre Dame and he might not have come back in the game at all if backup Connor Blumrick didn’t go down with an injury of his own in the fourth quarter.