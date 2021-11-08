Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister will ‘go if he can’ against Duke

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente isn’t sure who will start at quarterback against Duke on Saturday.

Starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister suffered an upper body injury in the first half against Boston College — he pointed to his ribs multiple times during conversations on the sidelines with trainers and coaches — and missed the rest of the game.

Fuente won’t know more about his status until later in the week.

“We haven’t even practiced yet,” Fuente said. “He’ll go if he can. He’s been fighting through these types of things all season long. If he can, he’ll be out there.”

Burmeister has been knocked out of multiple games this season only to return to the field like when he suffered a shoulder injury against Notre Dame. The loss to Boston College on Friday was the first time he didn’t feel comfortable enough throwing the ball to come back into the game after being evaluated by Tech’s training staff.