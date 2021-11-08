Virginia Tech QB Braxton Burmeister will ‘go if he can’ against Duke

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente isn’t sure who will start at quarterback against Duke on Saturday.
Starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister suffered an upper body injury in the first half against Boston College — he pointed to his ribs multiple times during conversations on the sidelines with trainers and coaches — and missed the rest of the game.
Fuente won’t know more about his status until later in the week.
“We haven’t even practiced yet,” Fuente said. “He’ll go if he can. He’s been fighting through these types of things all season long. If he can, he’ll be out there.”
Burmeister has been knocked out of multiple games this season only to return to the field like when he suffered a shoulder injury against Notre Dame. The loss to Boston College on Friday was the first time he didn’t feel comfortable enough throwing the ball to come back into the game after being evaluated by Tech’s training staff.
That left backup Tech’s comeback hopes in the hands of backup Knox Kadum. Kadum struggled initially and only completed one pass before halftime. He settled down coming out of the break, but the Hokies only managed to get into the red zone one time against Boston College
The possession ended with Tayvion Robinson fumbling at the 15-yard line.
Tech’s offense is averaging 21.7 points (ranked No. 111 out of 130 FBS teams) and 336.3 yards per game (No. 109). The Hokies passing offense is ranked No. 113 in the country (176.4 yards per game).
Burmeister has 1,495 yards (54.1%) with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. He has the second lowest quarterback rating in the ACC among quarterbacks with at least seven starts.
Tech is also evaluating whether or not backup quarterback Connor Blumrick will be able to make his return to the lineup this week. Blumrick has missed the team’s last four games with the knee injury he suffered against Notre Dame.
The Texas A&M transfer is 2 of 4 passing for three yards, but showed some potential running the ball with seven carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns. He was just cleared to return to practice this week.