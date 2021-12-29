Virginia Tech QB Connor Blumrick plans on returning for next season

NEW YORK — Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick’s first career start wasn’t a New York moment to remember.

Blumrick’s day ended with him getting trucked by safety Nick Cross and fumbling the ball backed up at Tech’s goal line early in the fourth quarter.

Defensive lineman Greg Rose scooped the ball up and scored despite a valiant effort from Blumrick at a tackle. The Terps scored to set the Pinstripe Bowl single-game scoring record in the 54-10 win.

Blumrick is hoping that’s not the final play of his collegiate career.

The quarterback told reporters after the game he plans on coming back to Blacksburg for another season thanks to the NCAA’s decision last year to grant all student-athletes an extra year of eligibility.

He spent four years at Texas A&M — he redshirted in 2017 — before transferring to Tech for the 2021 season. Blumrick changed positions multiple times with the Aggies, moving from running back to tight end. He also played more than 100 snaps in 2019 and 2020.

Blumrick made his debut for Virginia Tech in Week 2 with a touchdown and a career-high 38 rushing yards. He had a setback when he dislocated his kneecap against Notre Dame and missed four games.

He was featured prominently in the offense after Tech parted ways with coach Justin Fuente. Blumrick replaced Braxton Burmeister in the second half against Miami and ran the ball 20 times for 132 yards in the loss.

Once Burmeister entered the transfer portal, he was elevated to the starting quarterback, but the offense suffered some notable attrition in recent weeks and was without its top four receivers in Wednesday's bowl loss. Blumrick only completed one pass to a receiver — a 42-yarder to Jaden Payoute — in the loss.

“It's always rough when you are missing starters, the first and second string,” Blumrick said after the game. “The young guys did what they were supposed to do. It just didn't go our way."​

Maryland bottled up Blumrick in the run game. The Terps crashed down on the line and limited him to 11 yards on 15 carries.

He was replaced by freshman quarterback Tahj Bullock for the fourth quarter with the game well out of hand.

Blumrick is one of only two quarterbacks on Tech’s roster. They will add 2022 three-star signee Devin Farrell in the coming weeks, but have yet to add any transfers at the position. They also lost former verbal commit Alex Orji to Michigan.

The Hokies have yet to officially hired a new offensive coordinator, but new coach Brent Pry has added former Georgia State offensive coordinator Brad Glenn as the team's new passing coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.