Virginia Tech QB Grant Wells: ‘You aren't going to win the game with quarterback play like that’

NORFOLK — Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Well talked to reporters after the thousands of screaming ODU fans were cleared from the field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The quarterback’s stoic demeanor was a clear indicator of his disappointment — this wasn’t how his Tech debut was supposed to go.

Wells threw four interceptions in the 20-17 loss to ODU on Friday night. The tipped pass picked off by linebacker Ryan Henry with less than three minutes to go proved to be the pivotal play.

Quarterback Hayden Wolff hit his longest completion of the game down to the 1-yard line to Ali Jennings on the ensuing drive then Blake Watson scored what would be the go-ahead touchdown a few plays later.

How much blame should Wells get for the loss?

“A lot, pretty much all of it, honestly,” Wells said. “Defense played good enough to win, receivers caught balls, the offensive line played well. You aren't going to win the game with quarterback play like that."

Wells is the latest in the long line of quarterbacks to shoulder the blame for a disappointing loss — the list includes Braxton Burmeister, Knox Kadum and Ryan Willis — thanks to their poor play. The ODU game was reminiscent of Tech’s 2019 opener at Boston College when the Hokies turned it over five times (Willis had three interceptions and a fumble) in the 35-28 loss.

This wasn’t a tradition Virginia Tech fans wanted Brent Pry to carry over from the previous coaching staff. Pry said Wells has some things to get “cleaned up”, but attributed the many miscues to the whole team pressing to try and make plays.

“I'd say so,” Wells said, agreeing with his coach. “We knew we needed points, especially the last drive obviously. A couple drives before that we got ahead of ourselves."

It was a surprising performance from Wells after the coaching staff spent the offseason raving about his accuracy particularly on throws down the field. Those compliments were backed up with portions of practice open to the media during fall camp.

He raised his completion percentage at Marshall to over 65% as a sophomore, and only completed fewer than 60% of his passes in three games last fall.

Wells was 21 of 36 on Friday night with only two completions of 20-yards or more, and both of those came in the first half. Old Dominion wasn’t getting a ton of pressure on Wells either, the defense didn’t have a sack and was only credited with only one quarterback hurry.

He was eager to get into the film room and see where things went wrong for the offense, which includes putting his own performance under the microscope.

“Me and T-Bow (offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen) are still kind of learning each other,” Wells said. “Obviously not an excuse for anything but, you know, we still are…I want to ask him why he called a few plays. He's probably gonna ask me why I read some things the way I did and, you know, we're only going to learn from each other. I don't think it's on him at all.”