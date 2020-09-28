Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker could return to lineup against Duke after ‘little scare’

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker could return to the lineup as early as this week.
Hooker missed the season-opener after what coach Justin Fuente described as a “little scare” in relation to some medical testing that was done in recent weeks. Hooker was one of the 23 players who were unavailable to play in the opener.
“There was a little bit of cause for alarm for further testing,” Fuente said. “He hasn't practiced in a little while, but all that came back really well.”
Fuente didn’t offer any new details about what kept Hooker sidelined on Monday during his weekly press conference and wouldn’t say how many weeks of practice Hooker missed. The quarterback did speak to the media on Sept. 9.
According to the ACC Network sideline reporter Katie George, Hooker was in quarantine until Friday, but it wasn’t clear if he had tested positive for COVID-19. Student-athlete that test positive for the coronavirus are required to undergo EKG and other tests to assess symptoms of Myocarditis and must receive cardiac clearance from Tech chief medical officer Dr. Mark Rogers.
“We haven’t had him for a while, so he’s had a really good fall camp I’ve been really pleased with,” Fuente said on Monday when asked if Hooker was ready to play against Duke. “So I feel the same that I always have.”
Hooker was on the sidelines Saturday night and did throw to his teammates during early pregame warmups.
He spent much of the game encouraging fellow quarterbacks Braxton Burmeister and Quincy Patterson. Burmeister started the game and Patterson played when the former Oregon transfer suffered a hand injury early in the second quarter.
Hooker is coming off a breakout year that saw him go 6-2 as a starter. He threw for 1,555 yards (61%) with 13 touchdowns and only turned the ball over twice. He also ran the ball 123 carries for 356 yards with five touchdowns.
The fourth-year junior was listed as the team’s No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart Fuente released before the team’s game against Virginia was called off. Fuente did a new wrinkle to the team’s offensive game plan by promising playing time for Burmeister as well.
“The head man knows what he’s doing,” Hooker said of the planned rotation earlier this month. “So, he’s going to put us in the best situation to win. If that’s it, then we’re going to roll with it. When it’s my time, I’m going to play ball. And when it’s Braxton’s time I’m going to play ball.”
Fuente planned on having the quarterbacks compete for the starting spot in spring, but that competition was delayed to the fall where Hooker, Burmeister and Patterson rotated throughout fall camp.
“If you’ve got two guys, and neither one of them has played well enough, so you’re just shuttling them back and forth that’s a different scenario than what we’ve got,” Fuente said. “We’ve got two guys that have performed at a high level...I really believe that all things being considered, this is the best thing for us right now.”
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
