Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker could return to lineup against Duke after ‘little scare’

“We haven’t had him for a while, so he’s had a really good fall camp I’ve been really pleased with,” Fuente said on Monday when asked if Hooker was ready to play against Duke. “So I feel the same that I always have.”

Hooker was on the sidelines Saturday night and did throw to his teammates during early pregame warmups.

He spent much of the game encouraging fellow quarterbacks Braxton Burmeister and Quincy Patterson. Burmeister started the game and Patterson played when the former Oregon transfer suffered a hand injury early in the second quarter.

Hooker is coming off a breakout year that saw him go 6-2 as a starter. He threw for 1,555 yards (61%) with 13 touchdowns and only turned the ball over twice. He also ran the ball 123 carries for 356 yards with five touchdowns.

The fourth-year junior was listed as the team’s No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart Fuente released before the team’s game against Virginia was called off. Fuente did a new wrinkle to the team’s offensive game plan by promising playing time for Burmeister as well.