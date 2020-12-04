Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker wants ‘locked in’ Hokies to take control of their destiny against Clemson

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech goes into Saturday’s matchup against No. 4 Clemson looking to salvage what’s left of a 2020 campaign that’s taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks.
The Hokies have lost straight games and fallen well short of the lofty expectations the veteran-laden roster set for themselves at the start of the season.
Tech is in a very different place than they were last year at this time, but quarterback Hendon Hooker says the team can take some lessons from last year’s disappointing finish when they lost at Virginia with a trip to the ACC title game (and Orange Bowl) on the line and came up short in the Belk Bowl against a Kentucky team playing wide receiver Lynn Bowden at quarterback.
“I feel like we were just kind of relaxed, just kind of going with the flow of things and didn’t really take control of our destiny,” Hooker said Tuesday.
Hooker said the team appreciates the challenge ahead — Tech goes into this weekend at 22-point underdogs — and was “locked in” through the off week at practice in hopes of pulling off the upset.
“I feel like this is a great opportunity for us to go and showcase our talents and showcase all the hard work we’ve been putting in over the weeks and just kind of bouncing back from the past couple weeks and just showing everyone we are a good offense and we are efficient and we can move the ball and score,” Hooker said.
That would require a big game from Hooker, who has accounted for much of the team’s offensive production in recent weeks. He has 1,332 passing yards (65.1%) with 18 touchdowns (nine rushing) and five interceptions and has 627 rushing yards (5.4 yards per carry).
Support Local Journalism
He’s accounted for 78% of the team’s offensive production (947 yards) since Khalil Herbert aggravated a hamstring against Liberty on Nov. 7. He’s combined for 133 touches during the stretch (pass plus rush attempts) out of 192 total plays.
That’s a double-digit jump in both categories compared to his first three starts. Hooker has taken a steady beating in recent weeks, but he said he’s “full go” for Saturday.
“Honestly, all last year I played through pain,” Hooker said. “My knee was hurting. Just regular hits were hurting bad because my knee was hurting. And I had a knee brace on and couldn’t run as fast as I should be able to. So that was a struggle. So this year, kind of just feeling recharged and healthy just coming into the season. The hits are a part of football. I kind of tell my parents that I’m kind of an alien, I can kind of heal fast.”
The healthy knee has helped Hooker consistently show off his explosiveness this season. He has six runs for 20-yards or more and 25 runs of 10-yards or more. He finished the 2019 season with only one 20-yard run and only 16 runs of 10-yard or more.
Clemson will be the most complete defense Tech has faced this season. The Tigers are holding opposing quarterbacks to 196 yards per game on 49.6% passing while consistently rushing the passer (they are No. 2 in the FBS with 36 sacks) and forcing turnovers (they have forced 19 turnovers and are ranked No. 4 in the FBS).
“They’re really aggressive in the back end, in the secondary, and they’re smart, they play with good technique up front,” Hooker said. “They’re young and explosive and are just kind of out there having fun and playing good football. I’m looking forward to going out there and competing against them.”
Hooker said he will rely on the same approach he's fallen back on throughout his career that's brought him plenty of success in the past.
“Seeing the sway of the game and highs and lows and just experience, it’s kind of taught me to let the game come to you — as well as I kind of learned it in basketball, you shouldn’t force shots and just let the game come to you,” Hooker said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!