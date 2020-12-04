Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker wants ‘locked in’ Hokies to take control of their destiny against Clemson

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech goes into Saturday’s matchup against No. 4 Clemson looking to salvage what’s left of a 2020 campaign that’s taken a turn for the worse in recent weeks.

The Hokies have lost straight games and fallen well short of the lofty expectations the veteran-laden roster set for themselves at the start of the season.

Tech is in a very different place than they were last year at this time, but quarterback Hendon Hooker says the team can take some lessons from last year’s disappointing finish when they lost at Virginia with a trip to the ACC title game (and Orange Bowl) on the line and came up short in the Belk Bowl against a Kentucky team playing wide receiver Lynn Bowden at quarterback.

“I feel like we were just kind of relaxed, just kind of going with the flow of things and didn’t really take control of our destiny,” Hooker said Tuesday.

Hooker said the team appreciates the challenge ahead — Tech goes into this weekend at 22-point underdogs — and was “locked in” through the off week at practice in hopes of pulling off the upset.