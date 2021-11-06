Virginia Tech QB Knox Kadum blames himself for offensive meltdown against Boston College

Kadum settled down after completing a 14-yard pass to Tayvion Robinson midway through the third quarter. He was 6 of 10 for 70 yards in the half and got the offense across Boston College’s 40-yard line on consecutive drives.

The Hokies softened up Georgia Tech’s defense last week with a pair of 60-plus yard completions to Tre Turner. Their longest completion against Boston College was a 22-yarder from Kadum to Robinson.

Turner, who put up career numbers in last week’s win, didn’t make the trip thanks to an upper body injury.

“If we’re going to win a game, we’re gonna have to,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said, of making plays in the passing game. “I mean, yeah, I expect us to do more.”

Tech still came close to making it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter despite all the struggles. Kadum got the Hokies inside Boston College’s 15-yard line, but Robinson fumbled to end the drive.

“If we can get in the end zone right there, you don’t know what outcome comes,” Kadum said. “We have plenty of time. I think there were six minutes left. Still had two timeouts. We were set in a good position right there. And we just didn’t execute... I think that had a big outcome on how we approached the rest of the game.”