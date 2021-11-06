Virginia Tech QB Knox Kadum blames himself for offensive meltdown against Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL — Virginia Tech quarterback Knox Kadum found an easy target to blame for the team’s offensive struggles on Friday night.
Himself.
Kadum was thrown into action on Friday night after Tech’s starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister suffered an upper body injury in the first quarter.
The third-year quarterback has only made a handful of appearances for the Hokies after redshirting in 2019 and very few of those snaps came in competitive situations. Kadum threw an interception on his lone pass attempt Richmond earlier this season with the coaching staff looking to evaluate his progress.
Kadum didn’t turn the ball over against Boston College, but it was hard to find many other positives.
Tech’s offense had 235 total yards with 12 first downs (one on a penalty) and 73 passing yards. Things were worse in the first half with the Hokies struggling to come up with a single completion before halftime.
That completion came with only 19 seconds to go in the second quarter and only went for a 3-yard gain.
“It’s my job as second string to be ready no matter what circumstances are and just go and compete and execute at a high level with the offense,” Kadum said, after the game. “And I feel like at least in the first half, I didn’t do that. And I think it really affected the outcome of the game.”
Kadum settled down after completing a 14-yard pass to Tayvion Robinson midway through the third quarter. He was 6 of 10 for 70 yards in the half and got the offense across Boston College’s 40-yard line on consecutive drives.
The Hokies softened up Georgia Tech’s defense last week with a pair of 60-plus yard completions to Tre Turner. Their longest completion against Boston College was a 22-yarder from Kadum to Robinson.
Turner, who put up career numbers in last week’s win, didn’t make the trip thanks to an upper body injury.
“If we’re going to win a game, we’re gonna have to,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said, of making plays in the passing game. “I mean, yeah, I expect us to do more.”
Tech still came close to making it a one-possession game in the fourth quarter despite all the struggles. Kadum got the Hokies inside Boston College’s 15-yard line, but Robinson fumbled to end the drive.
“If we can get in the end zone right there, you don’t know what outcome comes,” Kadum said. “We have plenty of time. I think there were six minutes left. Still had two timeouts. We were set in a good position right there. And we just didn’t execute... I think that had a big outcome on how we approached the rest of the game.”
It was the latest in a string of disappointing offensive performances for a Virginia Tech team that had lofty preseason expectations. Many of Tech’s goals are already out of reach, but Kadum echoed what his teammates have said after previous disappointing losses — they aren’t giving up.