Virginia Tech QB Knox Kadum holding steady at No. 2 on depth chart

The Georgia native was a three-star signee out of Rome High School where he put up prolific numbers (7,400 passing yards with 76 touchdowns and 2,400-plus rushing yards and 37 touchdowns). He was a two-star sport — he was a standout pitcher for the school — who jumped on a scholarship offer from the Hokies right before signing day in 2019.

He went from being verbally committed to James Madison to signing with Tech in the span of 11 days. He redshirted that season, but spent much of the fall taking reps with the offense before the coaching staff needed him to run the scout team in November.

“We saw something in Knox in high school,” Fuente said, in December. “He’s still developing, obviously. But I think as he continues to work and get better, he’s got a chance to be a productive Division I quarterback here at Virginia Tech.”

Kadum might not have a lot of game reps yet, but he said he’s made huge strides taking in the mental side of the collegiate game. After his first start, he credited former teammates Hendon Hooker and Quincy Patterson for helping feel comfortable right out of the gate against one of the top programs in the country.