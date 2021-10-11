Virginia Tech QB Tahj Bullock gets elevated from scout team

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech true freshman Tahj Bullock’s time on the scout has come to an end for now.

Bullock spent the first six weeks of the season working to simulate the opposing offenses Tech was facing, but he will now get reps with the first and second team offense.

Tech coach Justin Fuente confirmed to The Roanoke Times that with backup quarterback Connor Blumrick out indefinitely that Bullock would need to be part of the regular practice rotation at the position.

There’s currently no timetable for Blumrick's return.

“He'll go to the other side,” Fuente said. “We got to have three."

The 3-star product out of Saint Peter’s Prep enrolled in January and participated in spring camp. Fuente has praised the quarterback’s focus and skill set every time he’s talked about him this year and that continued on Monday.