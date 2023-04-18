BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry likely could pull out his sharpie and jot down starters at certain positions following the conclusion of spring practice.

He isn’t making any permanent decisions at quarterback heading into the summer months.

Pry, like he did last spring, is allowing the competition for the starting signal caller to go into fall camp. He indicated there are two quarterbacks — Grant Wells and Kyron Drones — he believes the Hokies can win with, and the battle in fall camp for the starting role likely will be between the two heading into the Sept. 2 season opener against Old Dominion.

“I don’t want to say for sure. We’re always trying to make sure we’ve got the right guy at quarterback or any other position, and you take the time you need,” Pry said after Saturday’s game. “So I think that Grant’s experience is a factor right now. But to me, we’ve got two guys that have an opportunity to get better that we can potentially win with both those guys. And I think I’m excited about the room. I think the room in general is a better room than what we had.”

Wells looked every bit like the incumbent starter in the spring game with the strongest performance of the seven signal callers who played in the spring game. He led three first-quarter touchdown drives and completed 12 of 18 passes for 148 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

It was his second straight strong spring game after he threw for 178 yards and two scores last season, but on Saturday he looked more decisive in his decision-making process and elected to throw the ball away on two occasions instead of trying to force a pass into tight coverage.

Wells didn’t make those types of decisions last season — he threw nine touchdowns to nine interceptions — and he said having offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen as his position coach this spring has helped with his development.

“When I start talking to him every single day, unlike last year, I understand his thinking, why he’s calling certain plays in certain situations because he might see something I don’t, which might lead to a first down or a big gain,” Wells said. “I think improvement in that will be much more noticeable this year.”

Wells’ main competition for a second straight season is a transfer signal caller who was brought into the program to battle for the starting job.

Wells won the starting job over South Carolina transfer Jason Brown last season. Brown appeared in only three games and has transferred to Jackson State.

The Hokies, like they did during Pry’s first recruiting class, looked to the transfer portal to address the quarterback depth. Wells (Marshall) and Brown (South Carolina) were brought in to battle for the job in 2022, and Kyron Drones (Baylor) was recruited to compete with Wells this spring.

Drones split first-team reps with Wells during the spring. Drones started, played every first-half snap and returned for one series in the second half for the White team Saturday.

Drones had the same issue in the spring as Brown did last season with the offensive line allowing defenders into the backfield. It resulted in Drones completing 7 of 13 passes for 102 yards with two interceptions.

“I think as it went, he showed us more and more each practice, each outing as he got more comfortable,” Pry said of Drones’ spring. “I think [Saturday], he had people in his face early and I don’t think he was very confident to start the scrimmage. He didn’t look like himself those first couple of series.

“I thought he settled down a little bit. But again, he just couldn’t step into his throws because the pocket was just collapsing on him pretty quick. But I think he had a good spring. I think he’s got to continue to trend, and he will. He’s a worker. He’s intelligent. And he’s got good skills. I like where he’s at right now. We’ve just got to keep coming.”

The battle for third-string quarterback will come down to two returners and a mid-year enrollee freshman who drew the loudest oohs and aahs from the 20,000-plus thousand fans who gathered Saturday at Lane Stadium.

Tahj Bullock and Devin Farrell spent the spring splitting third-string reps and received limited reps on the White team Saturday, but it was freshman Pop Watson who stole the show as the first quarterback to replace Wells on the Maroon team.

Watson completed 3 of 4 passes for 49 yards, highlighted by a 39-yard rainbow pass for a touchdown to Tucker Holloway, and he rushed for 27 yards on three carries.

“Yeah, he was pretty poised all spring. He’s a confident kid that has a lot of savviness,” Pry said of Watson. “And as you mentioned, he can do it with his feet and he can spin it well. So it was good to see.”

Bowen worked with six scholarship quarterbacks in the spring (freshman Dylan Wittke is the other) and said the room is “talented.” It was a priority for Bowen and the offensive staff to strengthen the quarterback room after the 2022 season, and the additions of Drones and Watson certainly helped move the needle forward.

“I feel like there’s synergy in the communication, there’s synergy in decision making and why I would call a particular play at a particular time,” Bowen said. I think that’s been shown in practice this spring and even showing up [Saturday] at times.”

Bowen admitted Saturday to utilizing a “very vanilla game plan” in the spring game in regard to the vertical run and pass game he wants to establish during the season.

“There’s a lot of things that we’ve worked on when the media hasn’t been at practice that we’ve still got in our pocket,” he said. “I think you saw a little bit of that with the run game — less schemes, being able to push the ball vertically — and that certainly opens up play-action and RPO opportunities on the perimeter.”