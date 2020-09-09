BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister has experience displacing a returning starter.

He got one step closer to doing it again on Wednesday when coach Justin Fuente announced Burmeister and Hendon Hooker will both play in the opener against Virginia on Sept. 19 (barring any COVID-19-related developments).

Hooker will open the game at quarterback, but Fuente said Burmeister will get a chance to prove what he can do.

Burmeister’s former coaches and teammates wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up as Tech’s full-time starter in the coming weeks. Those close to the quarterback attribute his rise through the ranks to a relentless work ethic and competitiveness.

Jumping the line

This isn’t new territory for Burmeister.

He was looking up the depth chart at an experienced senior starter going into his freshman year at La Jolla Country Day. The team’s then coach Jeff Hutzler approached the competition the same way Fuente does.

“We were going to let the best player win the job,” Hutzler said.

It was an easy decision for Hutzler to open things up since he already knew what type of player Burmeister was. Burmeister spent his formative years at the private school in the suburbs of San Diego that offers preschool through 12th grade.

Hutzler, who is the school’s longtime director of athletics and physical education, got to know the whole Burmeister family. The team’s current coach and former defensive coordinator, Tyler Hales, did as well. He taught Braxton in third, fifth and eighth grade.

They also coached Braxton’s older brother Sage, a decorated two-sport athlete for Country Day who set a series of rushing and receiving records while also earning the area’s player of the year honors in basketball.

“We knew Brax was something special going in,” Hutzler said.

Burmeister didn’t disappoint.

Hutzler said Burmeister had a “deadly” combination of size and speed, and could make any throw the coaching staff asked of him. The quarterback matched those natural abilities with a dedication to his craft that earned him the job.

“In summer camp before even playing a game, he was asking me about how to rally the team,” Hutzler said. “He's in my office having conversations about how to show appreciation to the offensive line. He's asking those kind of questions, which I think goes to show talent-aside what kind of young man he is.”

Sound the alarm

Burmeister blossomed into the quarterback he is today as sophomore when Hales was promoted to head coach and the team fully transitioned to the air raid offense. Offensive coordinator Carmy Cesaire had the Torreys throwing the ball more than 80 percent of the time while lining up four to five wide receivers on every play.

They also didn’t punt the ball on fourth downs.

Country Day took advantage of Burmeister’s athleticism by moving him all-around the pocket, and giving him freedom to run the ball out of zone reads. As a senior, he could make any call he wanted at the line of scrimmage and averaged more than 370 yards a game.

“We had full trust in him, we didn't care about the situation,” Hales said. “By the time his senior year, we joked that he checked out maybe 30-40% of his plays and for the most part those were good, smart decisions."

Burmeister still holds California Interscholastic Federation (CIF)-San Diego Section records for career passing yards (11,512), single-season passing yards (4,461), career passing completions (853), single-season competitions (312), career passing touchdowns (127), single-season passing touchdowns (53) and total yards (14,972).

“All those numbers are gaudy, but I don't think I ever heard him talk about those records ever,” Hutzler said. “Personally, I don't know if he ever thought about it.”

His name is in the CIF record book 37 times, but the stat that stands out to Hale isn’t one included in the publication.

“I think he missed one practice in four years and that was because the trainer held him out after he had a car accident on the way to school and he was still upset about it,” Hales said. “He’s maybe missed three snaps in his career. He’s really earned everything he has.”

The right coast

Nothing went as planned for Burmeister once he left Country Day for Oregon.

Then coach Willie Taggart put the full court press on Burmeister after replacing Mark Helfrich in December 2016 and the last minute offer to his dream school proved too hard to pass up. Burmeister spent much of his high school career committed to Arizona, a team that was one of the first to offer him a scholarship.

Hales said it was an agonizing decision for the quarterback.

"He did some good stuff there (at Oregon), but unfortunately with the way things work out in college football it's a wild world,” Hales said.

The plan was for Burmeister to redshirt as a true freshman while learning Taggart's RPO-centric offense. Burmeister was called into action five games into the season and Taggart was gone before Oregon played in the Las Vegas Bowl.

"It was tough,” Hutzler said. “When you are behind the guy in Justin Herbert, that was pretty competitive and Brax was never fully healthy. When he did play for Oregon he was banged up. He played some games where he could barely throw 15 yards down the field. Not to say he didn't get a fair shot there, he did, but I think he wanted to find a place where he could compete for the job."

Burmeister played in seven games going 1-4 in five starts. He threw for 330 yards (57% passing) with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

"I think he handled it pretty well,” former Oregon tight end Jacob Breeland said in a phone interview with The Roanoke Times this week. “He didn't seem too nervous or anything. He stayed poised and calm. He did everything he could to help us win.”

Burmeister threw his first career touchdown, a 30-yard pass, to Breeland in a 33-10 loss to Washington St.

“It was a great play,” Breeland said. “I popped open and threw that ball really perfectly on the line for me to run to go get and outrun the safety. It fell in my arms.”

Breeland gave a scouting report for Burmeister similar to the ones Virginia Tech players gave last season after seeing him play on the scour team.

"Definitely a dual threat quarterback,” Breeland said. “He's super athletic. He's super fast, really fast, that people probably don't realize. He's super quick, he can scramble and get out of bad situations. He can run and move really well."

Burmeister decided to enter the transfer portal after the 2018 season with Justin Herbert deciding to come back for another year and Oregon coach Mario Cristobal’s offense proving not to be as much of a fit. Burmeister’s second recruitment unfolded quietly over a two-month period with Virginia Tech emerging as a favorite thanks to the family’s ties to state and Fuente’s history of success at quarterback.

“He’ll make some plays,” Breeland said. “I don’t doubt it.”

Until the clock hits zero

At last year’s ACC Kickoff, Fuente spoke about the formula (or lack thereof) for identifying and developing star FBS quarterbacks. Fuente said he looks for two character traits at the position — competitiveness and toughness — regardless of skill set.

“You can’t play that position without being an ultra confident competitive person because too many bad things happen,” Fuente said. “It’s just too hard. You got to be able to have enough gumption to move forward.”

The description fits Burmeister, according to Hales.

Country Day’s coach illustrated the point with stories from his first year as head coach when the Torreys struggled to open the 2014 season before going on to win the Division 5 state title. They suffered a pair of lopsided losses to open the year, and Hales still talks about the way Burmeister closed out those games.

“We got beat up pretty good against bigger more athletic teams, but he did everything he could until the clock hit zero,” Hales said.

Burmeister launched a deep throw in the final minutes of a 64-19 season-opening loss to La Jolla to set up a spectacular diving catch. In a 57-24 loss to Castle Park the following week, Burmeister made a diving attempt for a first down in the closing minutes.

“We had lost at that point, but Braxton dives on a scramble in the red zone and gets drilled,” Hales said. “I don't know if we even scored. It was an unnecessary play in a game for a kid with a huge future ahead of him, but he’s not giving up.”

Hutzler shared a similar story.

"He probably won't like this one,” Hutzler said with a laugh.

The then-senior led Country Day to a 63-3 rout in the team’s homecoming game over Francis Parker. Burmeister put up 370-plus total yards (211 passing) and six touchdowns (four passing), but it was his second of two interceptions that Hutzler remembers.

“He threw a pick and was so pissed at himself that he runs down the field and just smokes the guy (Russell Childs) who caught the ball,” Hutzler said. “He knocked him into next Tuesday and got an unnecessary roughness call for overhitting the kid.”

The play came after Burmeister set the CIF-San Diego Section career passing record in the first quarter while putting his team up by four touchdowns. Hales remembered pleading with the official to pick up the flag.

“He almost hit that kid into the third row,” Hales said. “I tried to have a conversation with the ref, 'how can you call roughing on my quarterback? He hit him with intent coach.' I was like yeah, of course he did, he threw an interception.”

Burmeister’s competitive fire is why both his former coaches think it’s just a matter of time before the quarterback finds success at Virginia Tech.

“My son (Coleman Hutzler) is the co-defensive coordinator at Texas and he tells me all the time they recruit guys who love ball,” Hutzler said. “Braxton loved football right from the start. Talent is great, and god-given ability is great, but if you have that kind of attitude and work ethic you can do a lot.”

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

