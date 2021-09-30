Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister’s arm twirl explained

“I thought he competed his tail off,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said, of Burmeister. “I thought he laid it on the line for his football team. I mean, I don’t think there’s any way anybody could question anything else. The guy just continued to keep getting up and continued to keep trying to make plays and keep trying to keep us in the game. I was really impressed.”

Burmeister said all those hits added up.

"I mean I think this bye week is going to help me a lot,” Burmeister said. “I think last week I wasn't very healthy. I feel like I'm getting more healthy right now.”

But Burmeister made it clear there’s a difference between the soreness he was dealing with and being injured like he was when he suffered a sprained AC joint in his first career start as a true freshman at Oregon.

“It's a struggle to get warmed up, but I'm definitely not hurt by any means, but getting this rest during the bye week will help for sure,” Burmeister said.

Burmeister relied on the arm twirl to help get him to the off week.