Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister’s arm twirl explained

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister’s arm twirl has drawn a lot of attention in recent weeks.
Part of Burmeister’s routine when he is getting ready to enter the game is rotating his arms in wide circles. He does it between warm up throws on the sidelines and sometimes does it while he waits for the play to come in from the sidelines.
With Burmeister struggling in recent weeks, fans have speculated about the quarterback’s health (or lack thereof) and point to his go-to warm up as possible evidence he’s dealing with some sort of shoulder injury.
Burmeister has 746 passing yards through four games (61.4%) with five touchdowns and one interception. He also has 44 carries for 140 yards with a touchdown.
“Ever since that hit I took in Middle Tennessee, both of my shoulders have been — I wouldn't say hurt — but I would say sore,” Burmeister said.
That hit came midway through the first quarter against Middle Tennessee with Burmeister scrambling out of the pocket for a first down. Safety Greg Grate hit him in the neck area as Burmeister tumbled forward to get a few extra yards.
The trainers cleared him to return to the game a few minutes later.
Burmeister also took a beating in a 27-21 loss to West Virginia the following week when he was sacked six times and knocked down twice. Mountaineers linebacker Jared Bartlett, who was named the Big 12 defensive player of the week for his performance against Tech, was a constant presence in the backfield.
“I thought he competed his tail off,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said, of Burmeister. “I thought he laid it on the line for his football team. I mean, I don’t think there’s any way anybody could question anything else. The guy just continued to keep getting up and continued to keep trying to make plays and keep trying to keep us in the game. I was really impressed.”
Burmeister said all those hits added up.
"I mean I think this bye week is going to help me a lot,” Burmeister said. “I think last week I wasn't very healthy. I feel like I'm getting more healthy right now.”
But Burmeister made it clear there’s a difference between the soreness he was dealing with and being injured like he was when he suffered a sprained AC joint in his first career start as a true freshman at Oregon.
“It's a struggle to get warmed up, but I'm definitely not hurt by any means, but getting this rest during the bye week will help for sure,” Burmeister said.
Burmeister relied on the arm twirl to help get him to the off week.
“If we have a long drive and they get the ball for a few minutes and there's a TV timeout or something, the soreness kind of comes back,” Burmeister said. “You are sitting kind of getting cold, I feel like I have to warm up extra. That's why you see me move my arms around and doing all that just to kind of keep my body flowing and warm."