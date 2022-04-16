Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells makes a statement in spring game

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells did his best to end the team’s quarterback competition on Saturday.

The Marshall transfer let it fly as the Maroon Team’s starter to give his team a 17-0 lead in a shortened 12 minute first quarter. He was 8 of 13 for 167 yards with completions to six different teammates, and three of those went for more than 25 yards.

The Maroon Team jumped out to a 3-0 lead after a 10-play, 54-yard drive to open the game with a 38-yard field goal from freshman kicker John Love. The big play on the drive was a 28-yard completion to Da’Wain Lofton down the sidelines.

Starting White Team corner Brion Murray missed a tackle that allowed Lofton to get free for a bunch of extra yardage. Lofton might have gone all the way to the end zone had he not stepped out of bounds.

Wells kept attacking Murray throughout the quarter.

On the next drive, he hit Kaleb Smith down the sideline in stride for a 47-yard touchdown with 3:23 to go in the first quarter.

Spring Awards Strength and Conditioning Award: Brion Murray, DB; Matt Johnson, LB Most Improved Award: Nick Gallo, TE; Josh Guga, DT Spring MVPs Offense: Da'Wain Lofton, WR

Defense: Chamarri Conner, S

Special Teams: Jalen Stroman, S; Keli Lawson, LB President's Leadership Award: Dax Hollifield, LB Frank Beamer Ultimate Teammate Award: Connor Blumrick, TE

The White team had a legitimate beef with Brent Pry, who was standing behind the play with a whistle. Defensive tackle Norell Pollard appeared to get his hands on Wells before the ball left his hands, but Pry didn’t blow it dead.

They had an animated discussion on the field as Smith sauntered into the end zone.

There wasn’t any controversy about Wells’ next touchdown, a beautiful throw to Smith right down the middle of the field for a 51-yard score. Smith, who was called for an excessive celebration penalty on the play, beat Murray and Chamarri Conner over the top to get wide open.

The White Team went into halftime with only 3 total yards, and only managed one first down in the half. That came with less than 40 seconds to go in the second quarter on a 21-yard completion from starting quarterback Jason Brown to Dallan Wright.

Brown’s longest completion before that was 5-yards. The South Carolina transfer went into halftime 4 of 11 with 13 yards.

The Maroon Team’s success wasn’t necessarily of the coaching staff stacking the deck in their favor. The first team players were split up fairly evenly on both sides of the ball across the two rosters.

Tech put in backup quarterbacks Tahj Bullock (White) and Devin Farrell (Maroon) in at quarterback in the second half.

