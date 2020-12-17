Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker enters name in transfer portal

He fumbled another snap — this one was returned for a touchdown — then was seen shaking on the sidelines before trainers escorted him to the locker room. According to his father, Hooker was dealing with muscle spasms from the cold. The game kicked off at 7:46 p.m. with temperatures dropping into the low 30's and heavy winds.

Hooker was cleared to practice ahead of the season-finale against Virginia, but Burmeister ended up getting the starting nod.

"I’m sure he’s disappointed," Fuente said, on Tuesday. "Ultimately we’ll see how it all works out. I don’t know how to describe it. It was a little bit of an odd ending, I guess, the best way to say it. I’m thankful that he’s OK more than anything. It appears that according to our medical people, we did full work up and all that sort of stuff, that he is OK. So it will be interesting to see how that all plays out."

Hooker threw for 1,339 yards this season (65.3%) with nine touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games (six starts). He also had 620 rushing yards (5.2 yards per carry) with nine touchdowns.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}