Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker enters name in transfer portal

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker entered his name in the transfer portal on Thursday.
A team spokesperson confirmed the news — Hooker is in the portal under his given name Alan Hooker — after the quarterback shared his decision on social media.
"2020 has had its ups and downs, but I am grateful for God's grace," Hooker wrote. "I am forever thankful to Virginia Tech for helping me to become the man I am today. Thank you Coach [Justin] Fuente & Coach [Brad] Cornelsen for giving me the opportunity to play the game that I love and to be a thread in the fabric of Hokie Nation. Also, a special thanks to the staff and trainers for believing in me."
"Thank you to all the fans that have supported me throughout the years. Upon December graduation, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. Being a Hokie has been an unforgettable experience. To all of my brothers, I love you all like my blood. Captain Hook signing out."
The decision comes after the fourth-year junior had what coach Fuente described as an "odd ending" to his season.
Hooker fumbled a clean snap on the opening drive of the game against Clemson and was replaced by Braxton Burmeister. Burmeister stayed in the game until he was injured in the third quarter, but Hooker's return to the field lasted two plays.
He fumbled another snap — this one was returned for a touchdown — then was seen shaking on the sidelines before trainers escorted him to the locker room. According to his father, Hooker was dealing with muscle spasms from the cold. The game kicked off at 7:46 p.m. with temperatures dropping into the low 30's and heavy winds.
Hooker was cleared to practice ahead of the season-finale against Virginia, but Burmeister ended up getting the starting nod.
"I’m sure he’s disappointed," Fuente said, on Tuesday. "Ultimately we’ll see how it all works out. I don’t know how to describe it. It was a little bit of an odd ending, I guess, the best way to say it. I’m thankful that he’s OK more than anything. It appears that according to our medical people, we did full work up and all that sort of stuff, that he is OK. So it will be interesting to see how that all plays out."
Hooker threw for 1,339 yards this season (65.3%) with nine touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games (six starts). He also had 620 rushing yards (5.2 yards per carry) with nine touchdowns.
He had a medical scare early in the season that kept him out of the lineup until a Week 3 matchup against North Carolina. Hooker came off the bench in the second half with Tech trailing 35-14. The Hokies lost 56-45, but Hooker made it a one-possession game in the third quarter with 21 unanswered points.
The highlight of the season for Hooker was putting up 275 total yards (164 rushing) and four touchdowns in a blowout win the following week over Boston College.
Hooker isn't new to the transfer process.
The quarterback had a two-week stint in the portal after the 2019 season before deciding to Virginia Tech. He competed for the starting job that spring after writing a letter to his teammates about his decision.
“He was feeling like 'well I want to test some waters, I want to see if there’s some other schools out there to play right now,'” his father Alan Hooker said, told The Roanoke Times. “It wasn’t a knock against Virginia Tech, but other schools need quarterbacks.”
He went on to be an integral part of Tech's turnaround in 2019 after a 2-2 start. He won his first six starts after replacing former starter Ryan Willis. Hooker had 260 total yards and four touchdowns in his starting debut at Miami and helped the Hokies pull out a dramatic 42-35 win. He finished the season with 1,900-plus total yards and 18 touchdowns.
Hooker's departure leaves Tech with three scholarship quarterbacks going into 2021. The Hokies signed New Jersey preps product Tahj Bullock on early signing day this week to add depth behind Braxton Burmeister and Knox Kadum.
Burmeister, a former Oregon transfer, was 3-1 in three starts. He had 687 passing yards with four touchdowns (two passing) and 182 rushing yards.
Hooker is the third Virginia Tech player to enter the transfer portal this week. Tech has since confirmed the news that The Roanoke Times reported on Monday that offensive linemen Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson are leaving the program.
When athletic director Whit Babcock addressed the state of the program on Tuesday, he told Tech fans to expect more transfers in the coming weeks.
“You’re going to see more of them, and it’s not gonna just be here,” Babcock said. “...We were one of the first ones that had some people enter the transfer portal, and Hokies aren’t used to that...anytime somebody leaves your program, you look at it, you don’t like it. All I’m saying is in the context of college football, this is changing rapidly and it is going to be a whole lot of movement.”
