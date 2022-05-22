Virginia Tech rallies past Miami of Ohio in late-night elimination game

BLACKSBURG — On Saturday afternoon, the Virginia Tech softball team blew a 4-1 lead to cost itself the first berth in Sunday's NCAA regional finals.

But late Saturday night, Virginia Tech rallied from a 4-1 deficit to earn the other berth in the finals.

Jayme Bailey and Mackenzie Lawter each smacked a two-run homer and Keely Rochard pitched four hitless innings of relief to help Tech beat Miami of Ohio 5-4 in the losers' bracket final of the Blacksburg Regional.

The game ended after the season finale of "Saturday Night Live" did.

The Hokies (43-7), who are the No. 3 overall seed in the 64-team NCAA field, will play Kentucky in the finals at noon Sunday. Kentucky scored four runs in the seventh inning to beat Tech 5-4 on Saturday afternoon.

Kentucky has yet to lose in the double-elimination regional, so Tech will have to beat the Wildcats twice on Sunday to win the regional.

Because of a Saturday afternoon weather delay that pushed back the entire Saturday schedule, the Tech-Miami game did not start until 10:40 p.m. Saturday. The game did not end until 1:05 a.m. Sunday.

Miami (40-17-1) had advanced to the losers' bracket final by beating St. Francis 4-0 in an elimination game earlier Saturday night.

The Hokies were the visiting team in the win over Miami.

Trailing Miami 4-1, Tech scored four runs in the top of the fourth to grab a 5-4 lead. After Bre Peck doubled off the left-field wall, Bailey belted a two-run homer over the left-field fence to cut the lead to 4-3. Miami coach Kirin Kumar then pulled starter Taylor Turner for reliever Brianna Pratt.

After Pratt (18-6) surrendered a single to Kelsey Bennett, Lawter smacked a two-run homer over the center-field fence to give Tech the lead.

With his team back in the lead, Tech coach Pete D'Amour pulled reliever Mackenzie Osborne (2-0) in favor of ace Rochard for the bottom half of the fourth.

Rochard had suffered the loss in relief to Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, but this time the Tech ace preserved the lead.

The two-time ACC pitcher of the year threw four scoreless innings, striking out six and walking one, to earn her sixth save of the year.

The Hokies improved to 2-1 in the regional.

D'Amour started Ivy Rosenberry in the circle against Miami. It was only the second start of the season for Rosenberry, who had pitched just 16 innings this year entering Saturday night.

Tech grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Emma Ritter got an infield hit, stole second and scored on Meredith Slaw's RBI single to center.

Miami took a 2-1 lead in the second on a Lily Wilmot single, two grounders, an RBI single by Choe Parks and an RBI double by Karli Spaid.

The RedHawks extended the lead to 4-1 on Riley Coyne's two-run homer in the third. D'Amour then pulled Rosenberry for Osborne.

