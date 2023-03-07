GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team's quest to successfully defend its ACC Tournament championship got off to a good start.

The 11th-seeded Hokies rallied to beat 14th-seeded Notre Dame 67-64 in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Hokies (19-13) beat the Fighting Irish (11-21) for the sixth straight time.

The Hokies will face sixth-seeded North Carolina State (22-9) in the second round at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. State had a first-round bye.

State beat the Hokies 73-69 in Blacksburg on Jan. 7. That was one of the four games that Tech guard Hunter Cattoor missed with a fractured elbow.

Tuesday marked the final game for outgoing Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, who has steered the Fighting Irish since 2000. Brey announced in January he would step down at season's end. He was recognized in a pregame ceremony Tuesday.

Notre Dame's Marcus Hammond made a jumper to extend his team's lead to 62-58 with 2:04 remaining.

Rodney Rice of the Hokies sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 62-61 with 1:50 left.

After Tech's Sean Pedulla stole the ball, Justyn Mutts scored to give the Hokies a 63-62 lead with 1:02 left.

Pedulla was whistled for a foul with 42.5 seconds to go. He got a bloody lip on the play. After a video review and a lengthy discussion among the referees, the foul on Pedulla stood but Notre Dame's Matt Zona was whistled for a technical foul.

Zona fouled out on the call, so Trey Wertz got to take the free throws for Notre Dame. He made them both to give his team a 64-63 lead.

Pedulla then took two free throws because of the technical on Zona. He made just one of two, tying the game at 64.

Tech got the ball. Mutts dunked to give the Hokies a 66-64 lead with 30 seconds left.

After Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan missed a layup, Mutts got the rebound. Pedulla made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 67-64 with 9.8 seconds to go.

Mutts blocked a Hammond 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds left. Notre Dame got the rebound. But Laszewski missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Hokies shot 48% from the field, including 57.1% in the second half.

The Hokies won 93-87 at Notre Dame last month.

Notre Dame shot 54.8% from the field in the first meeting but shot just 42.9% on Tuesday.

Notre Dame had 13 3-pointers in the first meeting but made just eight on Tuesday.

Virginia Tech sank seven 3-pointers.

Grant Basile, who had 33 points for the Hokies in the first meeting, had 20 points on Tuesday.

Mutts had 18 points and 13 rebounds Tuesday.

Pedulla had 13 points, while Cattoor had 11 points.

Hammond had just nine points in the first meeting but scored 23 points Tuesday.

Cormac Ryan, who had 17 points for Notre Dame in the first meeting, had 18 points Tuesday.

Zona, who was scoreless in the first meeting, had nine points in the rematch.

Laszewski had 33 points in the first meeting but had just four points Tuesday.

Basile sank two free throws to give the Hokies a 44-43 lead with 15:07 to go.

Ryan made a jumper to give Notre Dame a 45-44 lead with 12:19 to go. Hammond scored to extend the lead to 47-44.

Cattoor sank two free throws to trim the lead to 47-46. Pedulla made a layup to give the Hokies a 48-47 lead.

Dane Goodwin made a layup and free throw to give Notre Dame a 50-48 lead with 10:10 left.

Basile made one of two free throws to trim the lead to 50-49.

Ryan made a layup to extend the lead to 52-49. But Mutts made a steal and layup to cut the lead to 52-51.

Zona buried a 3-pointer to extend the Notre Dame lead to 55-51 with 7:12 left.

Basile dunked to cut the lead to 55-53 with 6:00 to go.

But Ryan buried a deep 3-pointer to extend the lead to 58-53 with 5:33 left.

Basile made a layup and free throw to trim the lead to 58-56 with 4:42 to go.

Ryan scored to extend the lead to 60-56 with 3:28 left.

Basile scored to cut the lead to 60-58.