Virginia Tech ranked No. 24 in AP women's basketball poll

The Hokies boast five players who averaged double figures in points last season, including transfer guards Emily Lytle (Liberty) and Kayana Traylor (Purdue). Lytle made the All-Atlantic Sun first team last season, while Traylor made the All-Big Ten second team.

"We're not just adding a couple pieces that can be complementary — those two kids are dynamite players," Brooks said of the transfers.

"The one constant is that we know we can get the ball inside and we've got a constant scoring threat inside [in Kitley]. But when you add some kids who are very, very talented and they're unselfish, sometimes they make too many passes [in practice]. Sometimes they are not making the right play because they're trying to accommodate someone else."

This is the second straight year that South Carolina topped the preseason poll. The Gamecocks lost in the Final Four last season.

“With who we brought back and who added for this season, we knew we would start out among the hunted, and it’s something that our program is getting used to," said coach Dawn Staley, a former Virginia star. "Watching practice every day, I can see that we have the pieces and the competitive fire to reach all of our goals. We have a few more weeks to put those pieces together into a cohesive, successful team that can live up to this preseason ranking.”