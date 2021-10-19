Virginia Tech ranked No. 24 in AP women's basketball poll

For the first time since 1999, Virginia Tech has made the Associated Press preseason women's basketball Top 25 poll.
Virginia Tech is No. 24 in this year's preseason poll, which was released Tuesday.
"It's validation. It's credibility," Tech coach Kenny Brooks said Tuesday in a phone interview. "It's a testament to the hard work that we put in to get the program to this stage."
The Hokies, coming off their first NCAA tournament appearance in 15 years, are in the AP preseason Top 25 for just the second time. In 1999, when then-coach Bonnie Henrickson's team was coming off a Sweet 16 appearance, Tech was No. 17 in the preseason poll. The Hokies finished the 1999-2000 season in the WNIT.
The Hokies welcome back all five starters from a team that lost in the second round of the NCAA tournament last season. All-ACC guard Aisha Sheppard, a fifth-year senior, opted to return for her extra year of eligibility.
"Having Aisha Sheppard back gives you some credibility," Brooks said. "Now people know exactly who you are, built off what you did last year. We just have to build upon that now."
This is the first time Tech has been ranked in the AP poll since January 2017, when Brooks was in his first season at the helm of the Hokies.
Does Tech have what it takes to be in the poll all season?
"I think so. I have confidence in our kids," Brooks said. "They proved that they can play at a high level last year, and everyone's a year older. And we added a couple more pieces, which means obviously we have to build our chemistry.
"We have the recipe for something that can be special, but we also know people are going to be gunning for us. There's good and there's bad with that ranking."
South Carolina topped the preseason poll Tuesday, receiving 14 of the 29 first-place votes from a media panel.
Virginia Tech was one of five ACC teams in the poll, along with No. 5 North Carolina State, No. 6 Louisville, No. 16 Florida State and No. 17 Georgia Tech.
Defending ACC tournament champ N.C. State returns all five starters, including star center Elissa Cunane.
FSU and Georgia Tech also return all five starters from NCAA tournament teams.
Defending ACC regular-season champ Louisville returns four starters but must replace ACC player of the year Dana Evans.
The Pac-12 and Big Ten also have five ranked teams in the poll.
Virginia Tech went 15-10 overall and 8-8 in ACC play last year.
In addition to Sheppard, the other returning starters are All-ACC center Elizabeth Kitley; point guard Georgia Amoore, who made the ACC all-freshman team last season; guard Cayla King; and forward Azana Baines.
The Hokies boast five players who averaged double figures in points last season, including transfer guards Emily Lytle (Liberty) and Kayana Traylor (Purdue). Lytle made the All-Atlantic Sun first team last season, while Traylor made the All-Big Ten second team.
"We're not just adding a couple pieces that can be complementary — those two kids are dynamite players," Brooks said of the transfers.
"The one constant is that we know we can get the ball inside and we've got a constant scoring threat inside [in Kitley]. But when you add some kids who are very, very talented and they're unselfish, sometimes they make too many passes [in practice]. Sometimes they are not making the right play because they're trying to accommodate someone else."
This is the second straight year that South Carolina topped the preseason poll. The Gamecocks lost in the Final Four last season.
“With who we brought back and who added for this season, we knew we would start out among the hunted, and it’s something that our program is getting used to," said coach Dawn Staley, a former Virginia star. "Watching practice every day, I can see that we have the pieces and the competitive fire to reach all of our goals. We have a few more weeks to put those pieces together into a cohesive, successful team that can live up to this preseason ranking.”
UConn was second, collecting 10 first-place votes. UConn also lost in the Final Four last season.