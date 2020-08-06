Virginia Tech ranked No. 24 in preseason coaches poll

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech was ranked No. 24 in the preseason coaches poll on Thursday.

The ACC had four teams in the preseason top 25 with Clemson leading the way at No. 1, Notre Dame at No. 10 and North Carolina at No. 19. Notre Dame joined the ACC for the 2020 season and be eligible to play in the conference's championship game.

Tech made the coaches poll in Week 13 and 14 last season peaking at the No. 23 spot. They have made the preseason coaches poll three of coach Justin Fuente's five seasons in Blacksburg (2017 and 2018). The highest the Hokies have been ranked in the poll during Fuente's tenure was No. 12 after a 4-0 start in 2017.

The dates for Tech's 2020 scheduled were also released on Thursday.

Preseason coaches poll

Clemson Ohio State Alabama Georgia LSU Oklahoma Penn State Florida Oregon Notre Dame Auburn Wisconsin Texas A&M Texas Michigan Oklahoma State USC Minnesota North Carolina Utah Central Florida Cincinnati Iowa Virginia Tech Iowa State

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

