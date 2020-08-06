You are the owner of this article.
Virginia Tech ranked No. 24 in preseason coaches poll
Justin Fuente
Michael Niziolek | Roanoke.com

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech was ranked No. 24 in the preseason coaches poll on Thursday. 

The ACC had four teams in the preseason top 25 with Clemson leading the way at No. 1, Notre Dame at No. 10 and North Carolina at No. 19. Notre Dame joined the ACC for the 2020 season and be eligible to play in the conference's championship game. 

Tech made the coaches poll in Week 13 and 14 last season peaking at the No. 23 spot. They have made the preseason coaches poll three of coach Justin Fuente's five seasons in Blacksburg (2017 and 2018). The highest the Hokies have been ranked in the poll during Fuente's tenure was No. 12 after a 4-0 start in 2017. 

The dates for Tech's 2020 scheduled were also released on Thursday. 

Preseason coaches poll 

  1. Clemson
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Georgia
  5. LSU
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida 
  9. Oregon
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Auburn 
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Texas
  15. Michigan
  16. Oklahoma State
  17. USC
  18. Minnesota
  19. North Carolina
  20. Utah
  21. Central Florida
  22. Cincinnati
  23. Iowa
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Iowa State

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

