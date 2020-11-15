Virginia Tech RB Jalen Holston gets well-deserved moment in the spotlight against Miami

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert’s breakout season has impacted Jalen Holston more than anyone.

The Kansas transfer crossed the 100-yard mark in the Hokies first four games and is averaging more than eight yards per carry. His immediate success hasn’t left many opportunities for the Hokies other backs this season.

Holston went into Saturday’s game against Miami with only seven carries this season and five of those came in the team’s opener against North Carolina State.

Fellow running back Keshawn King doesn’t have any carries and Tech hasn’t used three of the other 2020 signees on offense (junior college transfer Marco Lee along with true freshman Jalen Hampton and Jordan Brunson).

Herbert’s recent hamstring injury didn’t exactly open the floodgates for Tech’s other backs, but Holston made his presence felt in a big way against the Hurricanes. He had 47 yards of total offense (36 rushing) with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

"I was proud of the way he was running the football like he was angry,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said.

Holston’s first trip to the end zone came midway through the second quarter to put Tech up 14-3.