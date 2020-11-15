Virginia Tech RB Jalen Holston gets well-deserved moment in the spotlight against Miami

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert’s breakout season has impacted Jalen Holston more than anyone.
The Kansas transfer crossed the 100-yard mark in the Hokies first four games and is averaging more than eight yards per carry. His immediate success hasn’t left many opportunities for the Hokies other backs this season.
Holston went into Saturday’s game against Miami with only seven carries this season and five of those came in the team’s opener against North Carolina State.
Fellow running back Keshawn King doesn’t have any carries and Tech hasn’t used three of the other 2020 signees on offense (junior college transfer Marco Lee along with true freshman Jalen Hampton and Jordan Brunson).
Herbert’s recent hamstring injury didn’t exactly open the floodgates for Tech’s other backs, but Holston made his presence felt in a big way against the Hurricanes. He had 47 yards of total offense (36 rushing) with a pair of rushing touchdowns.
"I was proud of the way he was running the football like he was angry,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said.
Holston’s first trip to the end zone came midway through the second quarter to put Tech up 14-3.
When the Hokies returned to the red zone in the third quarter, Holston got the offense down to the goal line with a Herculean effort on a 19-yard gain. He faced immediate pressure on the right side of the line and had to bounce it all the way to the outside.
He made Miami linebacker Gilbert Frietson miss in the backfield and dragged linebacker Corey Flagg about 5-yards at the end of the run. Holston scored on the next play to give the Hokies a 21-13 lead.
“He does great things in practice and it translated to the game today,” Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker said. “I was talking to him in the huddle, and I said, ‘Hey, get you one. You deserve it. Go get you one,’ and he ended up getting two, so I was excited to see him back out there with it.”
It was a long-time coming for Holston, who missed nearly the entire 2019 season after suffering a broken ankle in the season-opener against Boston College. Various injuries also slowed Holston down during his sophomore year in 2018.
“Jalen has kind of taken on the role of the more experienced guy in the offense,” Hooker said. “He came in with me in 2017 and made an impact early and had an injury, so you know, just kind of battling through that and getting back to his regular self has been great.”
