Virginia Tech RB Raheem Blackshear’s career performance demoralizes UVA defense

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price wasn’t sure why running back Raheem Blackshear only carried the ball twice in a loss to Miami last week.

He was happy to see Blackshear wasn’t overlooked for a second week in a row.

Blackshear had 18 carries in the Commonwealth Cup on Saturday — the most he’s had in two years with the Hokies — and rushed for a career-high 169 yards with five runs of 10 yards or more.

"Any time you rip off runs it's demoralizing,” Price said, after the 29-24 win. “I still think this program is built on running the ball. That's not going to change. If we are going to be successful with the way this place was built from Frank Beamer and beyond, you need to run the ball. They were going to throw it, we were going to run it. We were going to see which philosophy won the game."

Blackshear tied the game 14-14 with an 18-yard touchdown run going untouched off the right side of the line in the second quarter.