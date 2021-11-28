Virginia Tech RB Raheem Blackshear’s career performance demoralizes UVA defense

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia Tech interim coach J.C. Price wasn’t sure why running back Raheem Blackshear only carried the ball twice in a loss to Miami last week.
He was happy to see Blackshear wasn’t overlooked for a second week in a row.
Blackshear had 18 carries in the Commonwealth Cup on Saturday — the most he’s had in two years with the Hokies — and rushed for a career-high 169 yards with five runs of 10 yards or more.
"Any time you rip off runs it's demoralizing,” Price said, after the 29-24 win. “I still think this program is built on running the ball. That's not going to change. If we are going to be successful with the way this place was built from Frank Beamer and beyond, you need to run the ball. They were going to throw it, we were going to run it. We were going to see which philosophy won the game."
Blackshear tied the game 14-14 with an 18-yard touchdown run going untouched off the right side of the line in the second quarter.
He helped tie the game again in the third quarter on a six play, 81-yard drive with Blackshear accounting for 78 of those yards. The highlight of the drive was Blackshear’s 50-yard run up the middle. He made one quick cut back before bursting through the line of scrimmage and ran all the way down to UVA’s 10-yard line.
“Every time he touched the ball it was explosive,” Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister said.
The run gave Blackshear a Commonwealth Cup moment that eluded him last season. He played 19 snaps in last year's win, but 18 of those came at wide receiver where he was needed to provide depth with multiple injuries and transfers leaving the team thin at the position. Blackshear's only catch in the game went for minus 2-yards.
He didn't move around much before the snap on Saturday with Tech comfortable letting him run wild out of the backfield.
"They couldn't stop him on outside zone,” Tech left tackle Luke Tenuta said. “As fast as he is, he gets into the open field he's gone. He does a great job finding the hole and he hits it hard."
Tech finished the game with 320 yards rushing, the most for the program since Week 2 of the 2020 season. It was Blackshear’s second 100-yard performance in the last three games and fifth of his career.
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said that success gave the Hokies a “significant” advantage in the second half.
“They have more control of the game,” Mendenhall said.
Blackshear closed out the regular season with a team-high 714 rushing yards (5.9 yards per carry) with five touchdowns. He also caught 23 passes for 244 yards with a touchdown.