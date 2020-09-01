Virginia Tech RB Raheem Blackshear wins NCAA waiver appeal, eligible for 2020 season

BLACKSBURG — Running back Raheem Blackshear will suit up for Virginia Tech this season.

Tech was shocked when Blackshear's NCAA wavier request was initially denied, but ruling was overturned on appeal and the Rutgers transfer will be eligible to play this fall.

Blackshear joined the team as an early enrollee back in January with the coaching staff envisioning a multi-faceted role for the speedy back that included playing time at wide receiver and special teams.

He excelled in all three areas at Rutgers where the 5-foot-9, 192-pounder had 211 carries for 912 yards (4.3 yards per carry) and 80 catches for 810 receiving yards with 12 total touchdowns. He was honorable mention all-Big Ten (as voted on by the coaches) in 2018.

“I’ve only seen him practice football four times, but he’s a pretty remarkable talent,” Fuente said. “There’s probably four to five positions on either side of the ball that he could play. I mean, he is talented, highly intelligent and rarely skilled. So he’s kind of a unique part of that. He can play in the slot, he can play tailback. He can do a lot of stuff.”