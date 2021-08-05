 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech RBs Jalen Hampton, Jordan Brunson among list of 12 players sitting out fall camp
Virginia Tech RBs Jalen Hampton, Jordan Brunson among list of 12 players sitting out fall camp

080521-roa-sp-vtmediaday

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente speaks to members of the media in the Beamer-Lawson Indoor practice facility on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg Wednesday. See coverage in Sports, page B6.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is over the roster size limit allowed by the NCAA for fall camp and will have 12 players sit out the next two weeks of practice.

The list includes running backs Jalen Hampton and Jordan Brunson as well as Chris Boyd, Tink Boyd, Miles Ellis, Nashun Overton, Zach Hoban, Tre Maxwell, Jabari Parker, Justin Pollock, Logan Richardson and Ed Robinson. 

According to a Hokies team spokesperson, the team currently has 122 players and only 110 are allowed to participate in fall camp.

Teams are allowed to go over the normal limit of 85 scholarship players this fall after the NCAA allowed all student-athletes an extra year of eligibility last year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the roster limit for fall camp remained in place.

The players will be able to return to practice once classes start on August 23 when the rule no longer applies.

Hampton and Brunson are part of a crowded running back room that features 10 scholarship players. Hampton was a three-star signee out of Georgetown Prep in Maryland while Brunson was a three-star signee out of Denmark High School in Georgia.

They competed for playing time during spring camp, but remained behind a second tier group that included Marco Lee, Keshawn King and Tahj Gary.

Fuente has said the top backs right now are Jalen Holston and Raheem Blacksheer. Blackshear continues to split his time between the running backs and the receivers.

