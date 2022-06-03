Virginia Tech receiver DJ Sims no longer a member of the team

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech receiver DJ Sims isn't coming back to the team.

Sims removed his name from the transfer portal on April 25 within hours of entering the searchable collegiate database. The Hokies had eight players enter the transfer portal after spring camp, but Sims was the only one to change his mind.

Tech coach Brent Pry cleared up his status on Friday.

"There's a head coach's rule where you can maintain your scholarship, but you don't need to be on the roster for first year coaches,” Pry said. “He's on scholarship at Virginia Tech as far as I know, but he's no longer on the football team."

Pry compared it to a medical redshirt with Sims maintaining a scholarship, but not counting against Tech's 85-player scholarship limit.

“That's a first year head coach's exception,” Pry said. “Lincoln Riley could have done it. Mario Cristobal. You don't want to do it if you can help it, but that was the family's choice. Just told me he didn't want to play football very badly."

Sims, who was a 2021 signee out of Christchurch School in Richmond, redshirted as a true freshman last fall. The 6-foot-3, 194-pounder was a three-star recruit coming out of high school with 26 scholarship offers including a handful of power five ones (Wake Forest, Virginia and North Carolina).

He was one of the young receivers in spring camp competing for playing time.

Tech lost the majority of its production at the position and only had 10 scholarship receivers (including Sims) after signing three players (two transfers).

Pry said the staff is looking at the transfer portal and junior college to possibly add another receiver before fall camp. Tech is projected to have two open scholarships after the full 2022 class arrives on campus.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.