Virginia Tech receiver Jaden Payoute limited with hamstring injury

Receivers coach Jafar Williams views Payoute an important piece of the team’s offensive game plan. He’s hoping the Hokies have increased depth at the position after closing out last season with running back Raheem Blackshear’s as the team’s No. 3 receiver.

Tech doesn’t have any experience among the team’s group of backup receivers and that includes Payoute — he played on special teams in four games as a freshman — but he at least is a year or two older than the rest of the underclassmen.

Payoute opened fall camp working at boundary receiver.

“You like to be able to be two-deep at each position going into a game,” Williams said. “You never know what’s going to happen in a game. Having a bunch of guys you can roll in there, confident that they can go execute, I think, is important.”

Williams knows it’s been a long road back for Payoute, but the receiver's continued resiliency has impressed the coaching staff.

“Jaden has such a positive attitude,” Williams said. “He looks at it as a positive. And he did a hell of a job in terms of the mental part of the game and doing that. And we met a lot and watched film. So he’s always been very positive about it.”