Virginia Tech receiver Jaden Payoute limited with hamstring injury

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente knows Jaden Payoute is frustrated.
Payoute just wants to be on the practice field with his teammates, but those opportunities haven’t been easy to come by. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury at the end of fall camp last year and a follow-up procedure sidelined him after a single spring practice.
The third-year receiver's latest setback came two days into fall camp.
“Jaden has been slowed by a hamstring,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said, on Thursday. “So he’s not game ready yet. He’s just been limited.”
Fuente said he will likely remain sidelined for the second block of fall camp — five straight practices with a scrimmage on the final day.
“He just hasn’t gotten as much work in the first six days,” Fuente said. “Now, he’ll be back soon and working every day to get back. Hopefully by the end of this block he’s getting some more work. But right now he’s not ready.”
The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder was on track to contribute last year before the injury. He drew rave reviews once again for his play during the team’s summer conditioning program and player-led workouts.
And that leg injury?
It looked like it was in the rear view mirror at the time with his top speed during those sessions clocked at 22 mph (ranked seventh on the team).
Receivers coach Jafar Williams views Payoute an important piece of the team’s offensive game plan. He’s hoping the Hokies have increased depth at the position after closing out last season with running back Raheem Blackshear’s as the team’s No. 3 receiver.
Tech doesn’t have any experience among the team’s group of backup receivers and that includes Payoute — he played on special teams in four games as a freshman — but he at least is a year or two older than the rest of the underclassmen.
Payoute opened fall camp working at boundary receiver.
“You like to be able to be two-deep at each position going into a game,” Williams said. “You never know what’s going to happen in a game. Having a bunch of guys you can roll in there, confident that they can go execute, I think, is important.”
Williams knows it’s been a long road back for Payoute, but the receiver's continued resiliency has impressed the coaching staff.
“Jaden has such a positive attitude,” Williams said. “He looks at it as a positive. And he did a hell of a job in terms of the mental part of the game and doing that. And we met a lot and watched film. So he’s always been very positive about it.”
His advice to Payoute is to trust the team’s medical staff and be patient.