Virginia Tech receiver Jaden Payoute will miss rest of spring camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech receiver Jaden Payoute’s spring camp was short lived.
Tech coach Justin Fuente announced Payoute would miss the rest of the spring after he underwent an additional surgical procedure on the season-ending leg injury he suffered in fall camp.
The training staff recommended the receiver go through with the surgery after he participated in Tech’s first spring practice on March 16. The Hokies are scheduled to practice three times a week for five weeks this spring.
“I have an update on Jaden Payoute, he practiced in the first practice and we really felt it was best that he get the remaining plate from his foot or leg,” Fuente said. “He will be out the rest of the spring recovering and be ready to go, full go, come fall camp.”
The 6-foot-1, 210 pounder was a four-star signee in Tech’s 2019 signing class. He redshirted that year after playing in four games. Fuente had high expectations for Payoute going into last fall before he suffered the leg injury.
“It was a hard thing for everybody just because he’s worked so hard to continue to improve,” Fuente said, in September. “I think he’s a great example of a guy that didn’t have success as soon as he stepped on campus but didn’t let that deter him. Continued to work hard and was posed [think he meant poised] to be a huge contributor for us.”
Tech’s receiving corps was hit hard by injuries and transfers last season. Tayvion Robinson and Tre Turner combined for 72 and 1,121 yards while the rest of the team’s receivers had 13 receptions and 131 yards combined.
The Hokies are working hard to depth additional depth at the position by bringing along two receivers they signed last season — Tyree Saunders and Dallan Wright — as well as four 2021 signees including Jaylen Jones and Da’Wain Lofton, who enrolled early. The coaching staff is also hoping for more contributions from Changa Hodge, a super senior who chose to come back for an additional year of eligibility.