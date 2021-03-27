Virginia Tech receiver Jaden Payoute will miss rest of spring camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech receiver Jaden Payoute’s spring camp was short lived.

Tech coach Justin Fuente announced Payoute would miss the rest of the spring after he underwent an additional surgical procedure on the season-ending leg injury he suffered in fall camp.

The training staff recommended the receiver go through with the surgery after he participated in Tech’s first spring practice on March 16. The Hokies are scheduled to practice three times a week for five weeks this spring.

“I have an update on Jaden Payoute, he practiced in the first practice and we really felt it was best that he get the remaining plate from his foot or leg,” Fuente said. “He will be out the rest of the spring recovering and be ready to go, full go, come fall camp.”

The 6-foot-1, 210 pounder was a four-star signee in Tech’s 2019 signing class. He redshirted that year after playing in four games. Fuente had high expectations for Payoute going into last fall before he suffered the leg injury.