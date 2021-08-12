Virginia Tech receiver Kaleb Smith puts second labrum tear in rearview mirror

“This summer we took a whole different step with it,” Smith said.

Smith is hoping it will help him build on the promise he showed each of the last two seasons. The former walk-on got off to a strong start in 2019 with eight catches for 116 yards with a touchdown. He opened the season with four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in his debut against Boston College.

He was among a small group of players in the weeks leading up to that game to be put on scholarship, including Austin Cannon and Ishmiel Seisay. It was a rewarding moment for Smith since he passed up on scholarship offers from a handful of other Power Five programs, including Wake Forest and Virginia, to attend Virginia Tech.

Smith had eight catches for 88 yards with a touchdown when he went down with the injury last year, but was considered the team’s No. 3 receiver at the time. He started four games before the injury.

As Tech hopes for increased production from the team’s young receivers, coach Justin Fuente has mentioned Smith’s name as a player to watch.

“He’s kind of gone through the evolution of being a player,” Fuente said. “His freshman year he played on special teams and was not productive. I’m not talking about with the ball, away from the ball. Last year, he was maybe the best special teams player we had in terms of blocking on kickoff return and punt return. You could tell with the confidence in his strength, then [he] started being productive on offense, too. I hate that he got hurt last year, but he’s done a great job recovering.”

