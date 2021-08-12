Virginia Tech receiver Kaleb Smith puts second labrum tear in rearview mirror

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech receiver Kaleb Smith knew what the injury was before the trainers got to him.
Smith’s arm got tangled up when he tried to strip the ball from Pittsburgh corner Jason Pinnock coming out of halftime in a late-season matchup between the ACC rivals.
After Pinnock picked off Hendon Hooker down the Hokies’ sideline, he avoided a couple would-be tacklers and bounced the ball back toward midfield. Smith ran a deep route and was 20 yards behind the play, but he never considered giving up on the play.
“He had a wide-open lane to a touchdown,” Smith said at Virginia Tech’s media day. “I turned on the jets and tried to strip the ball, and my arm got stuck in there. It popped out.”
The arm hung down and Smith said it was completely numb until the training staff popped it back in. It was the same feeling Smith had when he tore his labrum as a senior at Louisa County.
“I tore the back of the labrum as a senior, this time it tore the front,” Smith said, indicating the spots on his left shoulder.
Smith knew what was next — surgery and an extended rehab period that would keep him sidelined for four to eight months. He was out five and a half months this time around.
“I was cleared on May 5,” Smith said, with a smile. “That date with all the therapy you go through, you got it circled on the calendar.”
Smith described the rehab as an “intense” process that would sometimes leave him so tired that he couldn’t lift his arm over his head. The only silver lining to it was that he knew exactly what to expect since he had been through it all before.
The toughest part for Smith was not being cleared for spring camp.
“I feel like spring is when you can improve your game,” Smith said. “You are free to go out there and compete. You don’t have a different opponent each week, you can just develop yourself and focus on team improvement. ... By the first practice, I was cleared to run and cleared to catch stationary. I would run routes on air; I couldn’t actually have the ball. I would sit up on the jugs all day and just catch.”
That disappointment faded away as Smith made it through the rehab process without any setbacks. By the time the team regrouped in June, he had put the injury in the rearview mirror and was an eager participant in the team’s player-led workouts.”
“Everything feels good to go,” Smith said.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder feels good about his chemistry with expected starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister despite the missed practice time. The two have worked together on off days since Burmeister signed with the program and have spent time in the offseason watching film together in past years.
“This summer we took a whole different step with it,” Smith said.
Smith is hoping it will help him build on the promise he showed each of the last two seasons. The former walk-on got off to a strong start in 2019 with eight catches for 116 yards with a touchdown. He opened the season with four catches for 62 yards and a touchdown in his debut against Boston College.
He was among a small group of players in the weeks leading up to that game to be put on scholarship, including Austin Cannon and Ishmiel Seisay. It was a rewarding moment for Smith since he passed up on scholarship offers from a handful of other Power Five programs, including Wake Forest and Virginia, to attend Virginia Tech.
Smith had eight catches for 88 yards with a touchdown when he went down with the injury last year, but was considered the team’s No. 3 receiver at the time. He started four games before the injury.
As Tech hopes for increased production from the team’s young receivers, coach Justin Fuente has mentioned Smith’s name as a player to watch.
“He’s kind of gone through the evolution of being a player,” Fuente said. “His freshman year he played on special teams and was not productive. I’m not talking about with the ball, away from the ball. Last year, he was maybe the best special teams player we had in terms of blocking on kickoff return and punt return. You could tell with the confidence in his strength, then [he] started being productive on offense, too. I hate that he got hurt last year, but he’s done a great job recovering.”