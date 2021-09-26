Virginia Tech receiver Tayvion Robinson is fearless once again

Tech coaches and players rushed to celebrate with Robinson since they knew how much he worked to make the moment happen. Robinson lost the starting return job last season after committing multiple turnovers and petitioned the staff to give him another chance before spring camp opened.

Fuente and special teams coach James Shibest both liked what they heard.

“He just lost his confidence,” Shibest said, before the season. “I go back to his freshman year. It’s like he didn’t know any better. Then you start to figure out, boy, if something bad happens, how much pressure there is in that job just fielding the ball...and he lost his confidence.”

Robinson’s focus and determination in practice helped him get back that fearless attitude he displayed once again on Saturday.

“Just getting a return kind of let everybody know I'm not the same person I was last year,” Robinson said. “I'm a lot better. My preparation showed at the end of the day and it was exciting getting in the box."

Robinson has 10 returns for 188 yards this season and his 18.8 yard return average will likely vault him into the top five in the FBS. He came into the game averaging 11.5 yards per return, which was ranked No. 20 in the country.