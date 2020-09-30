Virginia Tech receiver Tayvion Robinson ready to make most of new role on the outside

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech receiver Tayvion Robinson showed plenty of promise last season as a true freshman playing in the slot.
He kicked off his sophomore year moving over a few steps to outside receiver in Saturday night’s win over North Carolina State, but his talent was still clearly on display. He caught four passes for 40 yards with a touchdown.
“They trusted me this year (on the outside), so just learning as I go,” Robinson said in a virtual news conference with reporters on Tuesday.
Robinson spent most of the team’s truncated offseason working at the position. He said he had to “buckle down” in fall camp and learn how to handle press coverage, something he didn’t see last year playing in the slot.
“It's completely different from slot because 99% of times you're getting press coverage compared to in the slot, you're getting the off, nickel,” Robinson said.
He beat press coverage on the touchdown he scored. Robinson lined up against N.C. State cornerback Malik Dunlap and to get in position to make the play had to fight his way free in the end zone to make the catch.
“I was practicing all week on hand-to-hand combat, and specifically on that play I got the coverage I wanted,” Robinson said. “Learning how to use my hands, fight with bigger DBs because I'm a shorter receiver. I'm learning, and Quincy threw a great ball, and I just made a play on it.”
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Dunlap had a significant size advantage over Robinson, who is 5-foot-10, 187 pounds, but much of the work Robinson put in during the offseason was learning how to combat bigger defensive backs.
“Definitely using your hands, lot of upper-body strength and given that I'm a smaller guy, I'm a lot quicker than bigger DBs, so I try to use my speed and [smaller] size as my advantage out there,” Robinson said.
Robinson stayed on the field for much of the game with Tech only playing four of the six available scholarship receivers. According to Pro Football Focus, Robinson was on the field for 49 of the team’s 58 snaps.
Receivers Elijah Bowick, Darryle Simmons and Dallan Wright were among the 23 players unable to play on Saturday night as was redshirt freshman Jayden Payoute, who suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp.
Robinson also continued in the role he earned late last year as the team’s starting punt returner. He returned four punts for 20 yards (his longest was an 11-yard return), but let one punt go through his arms in the third quarter.
“First game, it was a long game, and my mechanics got a little lazy, and afterward I talked with Coach (Fuente) and he basically told me that,” Robinson said. “Those are mistakes that can't happen and I plan on fixing those.”
Robinson made up for the mistake with a heads up special teams play late in the game when he batted an onside kick attempt out of bounds in the fourth quarter.
“Special teams is big here, and we have a great special teams coordinator in Coach (James) Shibest,” Robinson said. “And that's something I practice a lot. That's not the first time I've batted it out of bounds, but it was the first time I actually did it in a game-like environment. And given the preparation that we do so much, it felt like another rep out there.”
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!