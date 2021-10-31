Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner forecasted his career day against Georgia Tech

ATLANTA — Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner makes a habit of checking the forecast each week as game day nears.
The forecast for Atlanta on Saturday called for an overcast day with a more than a 50% chance of rain and that was exactly what Turner wanted to see.
“I like rain, I like rainy games,” Turner said, with a smile after a 26-17 win over Georgia Tech. “I knew I was going to have a good game personally.”
That prediction was on target.
Turner had seven catches for a career-high 187 yards on Saturday and got the Hokies offense going early with a 69-yard touchdown catch. It was the first play of the season for the offense that went over 50 yards.
He added a second 60-plus yard catch in the second quarter.
“They’ve been in there,” Turner said, of the big plays. “You can go back to multiple interviews of players on offense talking about how we were this close to taking this thing off the top. Today it kind of just – it all gelled.”
Quarterback Braxton Burmeister attempted 25 passes on Saturday and targeted Turner 12 times.
Burmeister said that was mostly a product of how the game unfolded. While the offense repped a lot of downfield throws during the week, they weren’t plays exclusively designed to get the ball in Turner's hands.
Turner credited Virginia Tech’s running game for helping open things up in the secondary as well. The Hokies ran for 237 yards against Georgia Tech — the second most all season — and averaged 4.5 yards per carry.
“I feel like our run game is the most important thing," Turner said. "All our coaches tell the o-line: We have to control the offensive line. We have to control the line of scrimmage. We have to get at least 3 or 4 yards every run. We’ve been great running the ball these past two weeks...It’s helping the receivers get open and get separation from DBs.”
It was Turner’s second 100-yard game of the season and fourth of his career.
The performance also helped him tie his career mark in receptions for a single season (34) and gave him a career-high 602 yards on the year. He set his previous career-high in 2019 with 553 receiving yards.
Turner’s gaudy numbers didn’t protect him from getting a little good-natured ribbing from coach Justin Fuente after the game. The moment came when Fuente was asked about a series of false starts in the second half, one of which was on Turner.
“One was a lapse, one, for sure, one particular wideout,” Fuente said, with a prolonged pause. “Was a lapse in concentration.”
Fuente has long said Turner is one of his favorite players to coach, and the two have a close relationship going back to when Fuente travelled to Northwest Guilford High School in Greensboro to watch Turner, a then-senior, play basketball during his recruitment.