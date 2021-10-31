Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner forecasted his career day against Georgia Tech

Turner credited Virginia Tech’s running game for helping open things up in the secondary as well. The Hokies ran for 237 yards against Georgia Tech — the second most all season — and averaged 4.5 yards per carry.

“I feel like our run game is the most important thing," Turner said. "All our coaches tell the o-line: We have to control the offensive line. We have to control the line of scrimmage. We have to get at least 3 or 4 yards every run. We’ve been great running the ball these past two weeks...It’s helping the receivers get open and get separation from DBs.”

It was Turner’s second 100-yard game of the season and fourth of his career.

The performance also helped him tie his career mark in receptions for a single season (34) and gave him a career-high 602 yards on the year. He set his previous career-high in 2019 with 553 receiving yards.

Turner’s gaudy numbers didn’t protect him from getting a little good-natured ribbing from coach Justin Fuente after the game. The moment came when Fuente was asked about a series of false starts in the second half, one of which was on Turner.

“One was a lapse, one, for sure, one particular wideout,” Fuente said, with a prolonged pause. “Was a lapse in concentration.”