Virginia Tech recruiting director John Iezzi departs staff

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech recruiting director John Iezzi announced he is leaving the program on Monday.

The Hokies staffer is leaving his alma mater for a position with SEQL (Sports Equality), a Richmond-based startup offering student-athletes the ability to create their own recruiting profiles.

Iezzi spent the last seven years on the staff, the last three of which were spent working in a player personnel role for the Hokies on a full-time basis. He started as a student recruiting assistant during his senior year and moved up through the ranks during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure.

In a farewell message posted on social media, Iezzi said working on Tech’s staff was like “living out a dream.”

“My first memory in Lane was when I was 8 years old at my parents 15-year reunion,” Iezzi wrote. “I remember Michael Vick running and throwing all over Akron. I remember falling in love with VT football. I remember 5 years later crying after we lost to Miami and defiantly vowing that I’d work here one day, that I’d have an impact.”