Virginia Tech regains offensive mojo in rout of St. Bonaventure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team regained its offensive mojo Friday.

The Hokies, who had lost four of their past six games, reignited their offense in an 86-49 rout of preseason Atlantic 10 favorite St. Bonaventure in the Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout at the Spectrum Center.

"We just brought back our swagger — the swagger we have as Virginia Tech," said Tech junior guard Hunter Cattoor, who had a career-high 21 points and who was named the game's most valuable player.

"Going to practice, we felt like we just got away from that emotion out there. We just felt like we were out there just playing ball. So today was a big emphasis on just having emotion out there, enjoying the game, having fun. And I think it showed."

Tech (8-4) had scored more than 62 points in just one of the previous six games (a thrashing of Cornell). But on Friday, Tech had a 63-28 lead when there was still 12:12 to go.

The Hokies shot 54.9% from the field — a marked improvement from their 38.2% in last weekend's 62-57 loss at Dayton. They had shot worse than 42% from the field in five of their past six games.

"In the Dayton game, … we really weren't getting open for each other. At times we would try to screen, but the ball wasn't moving," said point guard Storm Murphy, who had 18 points. "This week we really had an emphasis on that. More than ever this year, we talked about moving bodies and moving the ball and trying to really make St. Bonaventure have to guard us."

But Murphy said getting the offense revved up was not just about Xs and Os.

"It was a lot of things we talked about in the locker room and in the film room and off the court, … talking about being more connected, being more of a competitive team, getting back to playing with some enthusiasm, not to hang our heads after losing four of our last six," Murphy said.

The course correction came at a good time, considering that Tech's next game will be a Wednesday visit to second-ranked Duke.

"This was a good win for us to get back on track and get our mojo ready for Duke," Cattoor said.

Tech, which made a season-low six 3-pointers at Dayton, sank a season-high 13 3-pointers Friday. Tech had shot worse than 35% from 3-point range in four of the past six games but shot 46.4% from that distance Friday.

"[It was about] us moving the ball in our motion [offense]. We were just being unselfish," Cattoor said. "Past games, we weren't having good motion, so we were taking contested 3s and 3s that we really didn't want. When the ball moves, we'll turn down a good shot for a great shot."

Cattoor was 6 of 7 from the field, including 5 of 5 from 3-point territory.

Murphy, a Wofford graduate transfer, had his most prolific outing as a Hokie with his 18 points. He was 7 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. He also had three assists and just one turnover.

Tech center Keve Aluma had 12 points and four assists.

"We wanted to keep the ball out of the paint by the dribble or the pass," Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt said. "[But] they got by us off the bounce and they threw the ball inside.

"And then … they kick it out and now they're hitting 3s."

The lopsided nature of Friday's win was a surprise, considering the opponent was not Cornell or Merrimack but rather defending A-10 champ St. Bonaventure (8-3).

The Bonnies entered the game averaging 73.8 points.

"We didn't play well at all," Schmidt said. "We couldn't get anything inside, and then from the perimeter standpoint we couldn't get by anybody."

The Bonnies, who were ranked in the Associated Press preseason Top 25, turned the ball over 20 times and shot just 33.3% from the field.

"We were as unselfish defensively as we were offensively, … being in the gap and taking care of penetration," Tech coach Mike Young said.

The Hokies had not played since the Dayton loss five days earlier.

"We had a chance to practice. We needed that," Young said.

"This is a long haul, and everybody's going to have a little dip. That St. Bonaventure team, they're terrific. … They had a bad day today. We've had a couple of bad days. They'll bounce back as we bounced back here."

Bonnies point guard Kyle Lofton, who had missed the previous three games with an ankle injury, had three points in 25 minutes Friday. He entered Friday's game averaging 17.4 points.

"He wasn't 100%," Schmidt said.

The Hokies jumped to a 13-0 lead, thanks in part to two Cattoor 3-pointers. Tech was 5 of 6 from the field at that point, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. The Bonnies were 0 of 8 from the field at that point, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range.

The lead grew to 34-13 with 5:07 left in the first half. Tech was shooting 66.7% from the field at that point to the Bonnies' 25%. Tech was 7 of 9 from 3-point range at that point, while the Bonnies were 1 of 8.

The Bonnies trailed by as many as 43 points in the second half.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.