Virginia Tech releases salary figures for the 2021 coaching staff
Virginia Tech releases salary figures for the 2021 coaching staff

BC at VT (copy)

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente in the second half of the Boston College - Virginia Tech NCAA college football game in Blacksburg on Saturday. Virginia Tech won the game 40-14.

 MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech provided The Roanoke Times with the salary figures for the team's 2021 coaching staff on Tuesday. 

The Hokies recently finalized the staff with the addition of co-defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator J.C. Price replace Darryl Tapp. The team previously promoted Jack Tyler to linebackers coach for Tracy Claeys, who retired after a one-year stint in Blacksburg. 

Tech provided salaries for each of the 10 on-field assistant coaches and strength coach Ben Hilgart. The athletic department provided the coaches annual compensation before and after the 10% pay cut that was put in place for 2021 in December

The football staff's total assistant salary pool in 2020 was $3.59 million, the 2021 salary pool is $3.52 million and $3.17 million after the cuts.

Defensive backs coach Ryan Smith and running backs coach Adam Lechtenberg were the only returning coaches to get raises from their base salary last year. Smith received a $100,000 bump for adding defensive passing game coordinator to his title while Lechtenberg got a $75,000 raise for being named the team's offensive recruiting coordinator. 

Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen and offensive line coach Vance Vice had their letter of appointments expire last summer, but their base salaries were kept the same. Tech has declined to provide any information about their new deals in response to Freedom of Information Requests submitted by The Roanoke Times. 

 Name Annual Compensation  2021 Reduced Compensation  
 Brad Cornelsen  $490,000 $441,000 
 Justin Hamilton    $600,000 $540,000 
 Ben Hilgart  $280,000 $252,000 
 Adam Lechtenberg   $275,000 $247,500
 J.C. Price   $275,000 $247,500
 James Shibest   $475,000 $427,500

 Ryan Smith 

  $275,000 $247,500 
 Bill Teerlinck   $400,000 $360,000 
 Jack Tyler   $150,000 $135,000
 Vance Vice   $300,000 $270,000 
 Jafar Williams  $280,000 $252,000 
