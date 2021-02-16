Virginia Tech releases salary figures for the 2021 coaching staff

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech provided The Roanoke Times with the salary figures for the team's 2021 coaching staff on Tuesday.
The Hokies recently finalized the staff with the addition of co-defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator J.C. Price replace Darryl Tapp. The team previously promoted Jack Tyler to linebackers coach for Tracy Claeys, who retired after a one-year stint in Blacksburg.
Tech provided salaries for each of the 10 on-field assistant coaches and strength coach Ben Hilgart. The athletic department provided the coaches annual compensation before and after the 10% pay cut that was put in place for 2021 in December.
The football staff's total assistant salary pool in 2020 was $3.59 million, the 2021 salary pool is $3.52 million and $3.17 million after the cuts.
Defensive backs coach Ryan Smith and running backs coach Adam Lechtenberg were the only returning coaches to get raises from their base salary last year. Smith received a $100,000 bump for adding defensive passing game coordinator to his title while Lechtenberg got a $75,000 raise for being named the team's offensive recruiting coordinator.
Offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen and offensive line coach Vance Vice had their letter of appointments expire last summer, but their base salaries were kept the same. Tech has declined to provide any information about their new deals in response to Freedom of Information Requests submitted by The Roanoke Times.
|Name
|Annual Compensation
|2021 Reduced Compensation
|Brad Cornelsen
|$490,000
|$441,000
|Justin Hamilton
|$600,000
|$540,000
|Ben Hilgart
|$280,000
|$252,000
|Adam Lechtenberg
|$275,000
|$247,500
|J.C. Price
|$275,000
|$247,500
|James Shibest
|$475,000
|$427,500
Ryan Smith
|$275,000
|$247,500
|Bill Teerlinck
|$400,000
|$360,000
|Jack Tyler
|$150,000
|$135,000
|Vance Vice
|$300,000
|$270,000
|Jafar Williams
|$280,000
|$252,000