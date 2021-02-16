Virginia Tech releases salary figures for the 2021 coaching staff

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech provided The Roanoke Times with the salary figures for the team's 2021 coaching staff on Tuesday.

The Hokies recently finalized the staff with the addition of co-defensive line coach and defensive recruiting coordinator J.C. Price replace Darryl Tapp. The team previously promoted Jack Tyler to linebackers coach for Tracy Claeys, who retired after a one-year stint in Blacksburg.

Tech provided salaries for each of the 10 on-field assistant coaches and strength coach Ben Hilgart. The athletic department provided the coaches annual compensation before and after the 10% pay cut that was put in place for 2021 in December.

The football staff's total assistant salary pool in 2020 was $3.59 million, the 2021 salary pool is $3.52 million and $3.17 million after the cuts.